GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game
day night, everyone!
The Canes look to bounce back from last week as they head on the road for a key ACC game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Here’s How To Watch by me
Here’s our X’s and O’s preview by Justin Dottavio
Here’s your Week 7 ACC Rooting Guide by Mike Schiffman
Here’s your weekly picks by Craig T. Smith
Here are your captains for Today’s game.
Week 7️⃣ Captains #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/CTVWQjZuZw— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 13, 2023
And here are your uniforms. Traditional for the game at Carolina: Stormtroopers.
⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/ULDzj76qBs— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 12, 2023
That’s it. No more preamble. Discuss the action as Miami and North Carolina face off.
