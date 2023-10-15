The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: North Carolina 2023 Edition

For the 5th year in a row, Miami lost to North Carolina. This time was a 41-31 defeat in Chapel Hill.

I’m not writing a recap. You can scour the internet for that content.

Mike Schiffman did pick out 3 stars from the game

Let’s get into another somber edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good

Starting the game with energy on both sides of the ball.

Forcing a quick 3 and out for Carolina on their first offensive possession

Blitz by Kam Kinchens got home and rocked Drake Maye

What a blitz by Kamren Kinchens pic.twitter.com/NNl3pFIGeI — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 15, 2023

Tyler Van Dyke’s first half. Especially highlighted by his 2nd TD throw, where he stood in the pocket, knew he was gonna get BLASTED by the defender — and wooo boy did he — and still drop a DIME up the sideline to Jacolby George for a score, giving Miami a 14-7 lead. That’s taking one for the team!

TVD TAKES A HIT BUT THROWS THE TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/zJOv8086CK — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 15, 2023

TYLER VAN DYKE TAKES THE HIT AND DROPS A DIME pic.twitter.com/ZtVkVGKril — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2023

Uh, yeah. There wasn’t really much good after this, I’m sorry to say.

28 first downs

Jacolby George 6 catches for 125 yards and a score.

Xavier Restrepo 11 catches for 96 yards and 2 scores.

Tyler Van Dyke 31/48 passing (65% completions) for 391 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs.

11 TFLs

5 Sacks

DE Rueben Bain. A MONSTER game. Drew 3 holding penalties. 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble. He was all over the place. And, honestly, he’s outplaying the VERY HIGH expectations most had for him as a true freshman. Bravo, kid!

Brashard Smith continues to flash elite speed as kick returner. His longest return was called back due to a hold, but he’s so dangerous Carolina started to pooch kick their kickoffs (of which there were MANY cuz they scored so damn much).

P Dylan Joyce. 4 punts for a 45 yard average. Still not Hedley-esque but better!

Defense in the 1st half. Touched up Drake Maye repeatedly and had him off his game.

8 QB hits

3 PBUs

The Bad

Losing. It sucks and I hate it.

Losing to Carolina.

S James Williams tipping a ball/dropping an interception on Carolina’s first drive. Darryl Porter Jr. was standing RIGHT THERE , waiting on the ball, and might have scored on the pick. Either you gotta make that play James, or get out the way and let your teammate make it. But you can’t NOT make it, and keep your teammate from making it. C’mon man.

Look at all that green on Carolina's advanced stats chart. Good for them, bad for Miami.

Miami with a 1st percentile (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) EPA/rush number. Dear GOD.

Miami with a 1st percentile (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) EPA/rush number. Dear GOD.

The Ugly

No seriously, LOSING!

Losing to Carolina. This is the 5th consecutive loss to the Tar Heels.

Losing to Mack Brown. Miami hasn’t beaten him in....who knows when.

Henry Parrish fumbling inside the 1 on Miami’s 3rd offensive drive. You cannot have that. I don’t care the circumstance. I don’t care the reason. YOU CANNOT FUMBLE THE BALL THERE!!!!

LB/S Keontra Smith with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a 3rd down sack by Kinchens forced what would have been 4th and 25. That cannot happen. WHERE IS THE DISCIPLINE?!?!?!

I’m not even gonna comment man pic.twitter.com/7laQRSx41B — Sebastian’s Pub (@SebastiansPub) October 15, 2023

This interception by Tyler Van Dyke. Stared the receiver down the entire time.

Cedric Gray picks Tyler Van Dyke — brilliant vision from the UNC LB pic.twitter.com/FoSNdEndEI — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 15, 2023

Another 3 turnover game. Officially, it was 4 because the final play of the game was a hail mary interception. And, you could make a case for an additional turnover that’s unlisted because there was a turnover on downs.

The run defense. Miami came into this game with a power-5 best rushing defense of 58.2 yards allowed per game. Carolina ran for 4x that number, totalling 235 yards rushing on the day.

Omarion Hampton, Carolina’s RB, had more yards by himself tonight — 197 yards — than Miami allowed to any 2 of their previous 5 opponents COMBINED .

. Letting Devontez Walker — Carolina’s transfer receiver playing in his 2nd game after finally being ruled eligible by the NCAA — look like the second coming of Randy Moss mixed with Calvin Johnson. Look, he’s good, but 6 catches for 132 yards and 3 TDs is unacceptable. Miami left Jaden Davis on Walker all game and well <waves at previously listed statistics>.

Allowed 508 yards of offense for Carolina.

Allowed 24 first downs.

7 penalties for 69 (nice) yards. And, bad as that was, it was the LOWER number of penalties in the game.

Tyler Van Dyke staring down Xavier Restrepo. This cost Miami an interception last week, and it cost Miami the chance to stay in this game this week. In just ONE of the MNAY instances of this, Isaiah Horton was WIDE OPEN on 4th down. Did Tyler look his way? No. He was locked in on Restrepo, who was double covered. Van Dyke’s pass actually hit the trail defender in the hip. That’s how covered he was. But TVD threw the ball his way anyways. Cuz that’s what he does on 3rd and 4th down.

Another game with Restrepo getting targeted at a rate that's ridiculous. He was targeted 17 (!!!!) times!! That's up from 15 last week. And, like last week, Restrepo's targets were more than Jacolby George and Colbie Young COMBINED. That is unsustainable. Tyler has to look at other receivers. And, again, Restrepo has a place in this offense. But getting nearly half the targets in a given game? No. That's crazy. And it hurts the offense cuz, while he's good and can play at this level, Restrepo isn't like THAT to warrant this outsized number of targets.

Team Grades

Offense: C-

Where’s the run game gone? More than inside zone. We were a good, diverse, and dynamic run team as recently as 8 days ago. What happened? TVD’s numbers were inflated with 2 late drives when the game was largely out of hand. He’s still locking on to Restrepo too much. There were a couple flashes in the first half that were cool to see, but 4 more turnovers (for a total of 9 in 2 weeks) isn’t good enough.

Defense: D-

Worst game of the year....and it came in a game where the defense actually made Drake Maye look bad! But 508 yards and 41 points allowed is too many of both. And the refusal to move Jaden Davis off of man-to-man coverage on Tez Walker — who beat him like a drum all game long — was curious. The first half was pretty damn good. But the game got away from the defense, and that’s reflected in the grade.

Special Teams: A

Borregales made his only FG attempt. Joyce’s punting was good. Smith was good as KR and nearly broke 2 of them. Punt return was nothing bc Carolina smartly kicked away from Ray Ray Joseph. Coverage was good. Kickoffs were touchbacks. No complaints here.

Coaching: D

I’m not gonna curse like I did last week (which was fully warranted btw), but this wasn’t good enough. For all the talk of the team having a great week of practice and being focused on the right things and prepared for the moment, the performance tonight showed me otherwise. Miami’s offense stalled in the 2nd half and turned the ball over more than a little bit. The defense got excoriated, especially in the 21-0 3rd quarter that Carolina rode to victory. Not fireable or anything, but VERY disappointing.

And that’s Head coach and both coordinators. For the yeoman’s work done in 1H, the way they got dominated by Carolina in 2H was even more noticeable. But hey, we’ll get some pithy quotes about how to build things while the team continues to scuffle, if not go backwards. Cool cool. Love to see it.

That’s it for this installment of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. I welcome and look forward to your comments.

Go Canes