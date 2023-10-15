Miami Hurricanes vs Clemson Tigers TV coverage, Kick time announced

Shortly after Miami’s 41-31 loss at North Carolina, next week’s home game against Clemson came off its 6 day hold and was given a kick time and TV slot. The particulars:

6-day selections for Saturday, Oct. 21 have been set:



Minnesota at Iowa - 3:30pm, NBC

Wisconsin at Illinois - 3:30pm, FS1

Duke at Florida St. - 7:30pm, ABC

Clemson at Miami - 8pm, ACCN — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) October 15, 2023

Understandably, the ACC game with a pair of 2-loss teams — Miami vs Clemson — gets relegated to the ACC Network while the game with an undefeated team — Duke at FSU — gets the ABC National placement.

Honestly, this was expected, especially when it became apparent that Miami was going to lose the game to North Carolina (the 5th consecutive loss for Miami in that series, might I add). But hey, the world keeps on spinning and the season will continue.

Miami vs Clemson.

Saturday, 8pm, ACC Network.

Be there!

Go Canes