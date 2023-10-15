Film Review: UNC 41 - Miami 31

The Miami Hurricanes have suffered their second loss in a row, this time at the hands of the UNC Tar Heels by a final score of 41-31. Miami drops to 4-2 (0-2 in the ACC) while UNC improves to 6-0 (3-0 ACC). This was Mack Brown’s fifth straight win against the Hurricanes.

The Canyonero Keys to beating the Tar Heels were:

1- Don’t let Maye win the Heisman. Lance Guidry failed in the second half on Saturday night. The ‘Canes DC was called for a 15-yard penalty of his own, his unit was flagged for multiple stupid penalties as well. Then you have QB Drake Maye throwing four touchdowns without a turnover (Heisman resume material) and the Heels run game averaging 5.5 per carry even with sack yardage added in.

2- Run the ball, effectively. The run game wasn’t the issue, per se. The ‘Canes top three backs averaged 5.6, 4.6 and 6.5 yards per carry. UNC ran the ball 38 times compared to Miami’s 24 attempts.

3- Hit on explosives. Miami did have explosives with two receivers well over 18 yards per catch, and Henry Parrish. Jr. adding a 29-yard scamper of his own. It wasn’t good big plays that were the issue, it was bad big plays for the Miami offense.

The Doppler

Miami’s offense was held to 3-of-11 on 3rd down, which is atrocious. The ‘win’ here was finishing 3-of-4 on 4th down. The UNC offense was a pedestrian 6-of-16 on 3rd and did not attempt a 4th down conversion.

The ‘Canes finished with four turnovers and zero takeaways on the night. Kam Kinchens returned but Miami is struggling to find a ball hawk even with him back in centerfield.

Clap twice for the win- Miami won the Josh Gattis Honorary Time of Possession Award 30-29. Both kicking games were solid with Miami making their lone field goal attempt and all four PAT’s. UNC’s kicker made both of their field goal attempts and all five PAT’s.

With kicking neutral and the turnover margin clearly in UNC’s favor, both teams screwed up with penalties. UNC committed 14 penalties for 147 yards while Miami committed seven penalties for 69 yards.

Miami Offense

QB Tyler Van Dyke continued his best of times, worst of times style of play. Van Dyke averaged 8.1 yards per attempt and threw four touchdowns, but he threw two costly interceptions.

Like I mentioned in the Canyonero recap above- Miami’s run game wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t huge. Even up 17-14, Miami didn’t get a chance to start the Mario Cristobal grind out because UNC scored to open the second half. Henry Parrish rushed for 73 yards on 13 carries and Don Chaney rushed for 23 yards on five carries.

Jacolby George keeps building on his resume with big time performances. This week George caught six balls for 125 yards and a TD, good for 20.8 yards per catch. Brashard Smith was also explosive, Smith averaged 30 yards per catch with a TD of his own. Xavier Restrepo caught two touchdowns.

The offensive line allowed three sacks and six tackles for loss. Van Dyke felt some pressure but really just suffered through a few bad decisions once again.

Above- Parrish has had an up and down year. While he looked fresher and faster against the G5 teams, he’s looked worn down now against Georgia Tech and UNC. Parrish fumbles inside the 1-yard line (this one was a real fumble) and costs Miami points. UNC isn’t much smarter and the dude tries to run it out.

Above- Dawson uses the trips bunch formation and hides Restrepo. I really like this play design vs. man coverage. UNC tried to stay in man and got burned a couple of times early on. Van Dyke is much better vs. Man than Zone. Restrepo hesitates then runs the wheel.

Above- Run game got going for a play. Coach Mirabal loves the center scoop stuff to get outside. It works here with Matt Lee and Parrish works slow to-fast thru perfectly. Then he explodes out, shakes a defender, and gets an explosive run on the books.

Above- Tie score and Van Dyke stands in to get BLASTED by UNC. Drops a dime to Jacolby George for a touchdown. Another swtichy concept from Dawson. UNC in man and they don’t want to switch coverage.

Above- this is what happens when a defense switches LB’ers from man to zone. The LB is in the passing window and Van Dyke some how misses his man is covered both high and low. If he reads that properly, his buddy Restrepo is open in the flat.

Above- the third quarter was a disaster for Miami. The snap is low and Van Dyke and the RB freeze for a second and it’s too late. UNC ball.

Above- It’s really hard to defend the back middle of the end zone in the red zone. Van Dyke puts this one where only his guy can grab it and it’s a touchdown. The QB rules are- front goal line throw low, back goal line throw high.

Above- Brashard Smith with a little inside-out move and he burns the safety covering him. Van Dyke with another perfectly thrown deep ball.

Miami Defense

Look, no one expected Maye to be held completely in check. But Maye hasn’t been without error this season and Miami couldn’t get a single turnover out of the Heels QB. Maye started slow but once he hit his groove with 2nd half adjustments it was over. The future top-10 NFL Draft pick averaged 8.3 yards per attempt with four TD’s.

More impressive was the speed of Omarion Hampton. At 230 pounds, Hampton is an old school bruiser with modern day velocity. Hampton averaged 8.2 yards per carry with a score on 197 rushing yards. Hampton added a receiving touchdown as well.

Guidry had no answer for Hampton or wide receiver Tez Walker. Walker averaged 22 yards per catch and scored three times against the Miami defensive backs. JJ Jones averaged 27 yards per grab while three different Tar Heels hit explosive receptions.

The UNC Offensive Line struggled early but clearly figured out their issues as the game went on. They allowed five sacks and 11 TFL’s but many of those stats were in the 1st half. If you need silver lining on Sunday morning- Rueben Bain Jr. had a sack and 1.5 TFL’s to continue his Freshman All-American campaign.

Above- Miami hasn’t stopped mobile QB’s from scrambling in a decade. Too many slow, stiff inside linebackers on the field under Al Golden, Manny Diaz, and now Lance Guidry. Mauigoa and Flagg just aren’t athletic enough to slow down guys like Maye, Jordan Travis and Riley Leonard.

Above- CB bites down, Jones saw the scramble drill and worked up to get open.

Above- Te’Cory Couch clearly thinks Kinchens will be helping him deep middle. Why Kinchens is biting down on that I have no idea. Guidry is a safeties coach and Kinchens and Williams are getting eaten alive by the ACC teams.

Above- Things people pick up by putting a staffer on watching the TV cut is how long it really takes a defense to get lined up. UNC must have seen that Miami walks around after plays looking lost. It came back to bite Miami vs. UNC. UNC kept pushing both tempo and then tried this sugar huddle. It worked and Miami could’ve burned a TO but didn’t.

Above- This screenshot will show you that James Williams is just covering dead space with no threat in it. His eyes are on the QB, he is there ‘defending’ grass vs. that WR running a post up the middle.

Above- This is the GIF with the play. The CB tries to make a last second play but man wouldn’t a deep safety helping have... helped?

Above- It wasn’t all bad for the Miami defense. LB Mauigoa and Bain made some big plays.

Above- The UNC O-Line holds up and Kinchens can’t tackle in space anymore. Williams is just there for a stupid cheap shot at the end. I see Williams giving more cheap shots than real shots. He’s undisciplined and has been for three years.

Above- A kinda fake on the fake reverse and Hampton is in the flat alone. This is just a great way to dial up a play against an over-aggressive, sloppy defense that’s looking winded.

The Wrap

This was a loss that most of us predicted before the season even started. Not many people thought Miami would beat UNC, in Chapel Hill, with Drake Maye at quarterback. Now for how it went down, really being a 17-point loss, is a little different.

Does it absolutely suck to be higher (no, I’m not wrong) on the ACC totem pole than UNC? Absolutely. This season Mario Cristobal has really suffered with finding his identity.

Bully-ball isn’t working and there’s no answer for him. Mr. Discipline finds himself struggling to keep his players and coaches in check. Essentially Mario is in “identity lost” mode.

Mario can’t step in on Dawson because Dawson has proven to be head strong, but the non-kneel down was a national joke. Guidry has now made a fool of Cristobal, too. So what is the purpose of a CEO head coach that can’t manage his own staff anymore?

Now it’s back home, where Miami hasn’t been dominant, to face the Clemson Tigers. Miami hasn’t knocked off Clemson since Cristobal was the FIU head coach. Another night game to screw up all of our plans.