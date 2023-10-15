Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs to Clemson Tigers in Week 8

Another week, another loss. But, the season continues, so here we go.

As the Miami Hurricanes continue ACC play following a 5th consecutive loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 8 ACC conference home game against another team that’s had Miami’s number for the better part of a decade: the Clemson Tigers.

With no further ado, your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Per @DKSportsbook, Clemson opens as 3.5pt road favorites over Miami for Saturday's game. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 15, 2023

Both Miami and Clemson enter this game at 4-2. However, Clemson is 2-2 in conference, while Miami has yet to win an ACC game, standing 0-2 after the losses over the last fortnight. There was a thought that this would be among the premier games in the ACC this season. Instead, it’s another ACC Network special.

Miami Hurricanes vs Clemson Tigers TV coverage, Kick time announcedhttps://t.co/wYBYE4dgQQ — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 15, 2023

After consecutive losses, this is a MASSIVE game for Miami. But it’s against a team that’s dominated the series (and the conference as a whole) for a decade.

Good luck.

Go Canes