Monday Musings: Recapping what I saw in Chapel Hill

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!!!!!

Which means it’s time to get that old orange and green leisure suit out of the closet, light up the disco ball, and boogie on through the Miami-related thoughts in my head.

1) Chapel Hill is an awesome place to go for a game. This was my second straight trip there. Chapel Hill is a cool, chill little town with plenty of places to grab a microbrew or some inspired southern food. Or just find a simple old sports bar by campus with beer, bar food, and TVs like we did. There’s plenty of options. We spent most of our time at Top of the Hill and Might as Well on Franklin Street.

2) The UNC fans are super cool, too. They’re almost to a person very nice and welcoming. Either that, or they just leave you alone. Well, except for the college-aged guy behind me yelling obscenities every other word and spewing vitriol at Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin, and Ed Reed. He has some deeply seated issues with Miami’s glory-day players, it seems. Aside from that weirdo and a few bland “U downs”, all was great with the opposing crowd.

3) Despite the final margin, that was a pretty thorough ass kicking. I was feeling good early with the passing game, as Tyler Van Dyke was showing good touch on the deep ball. However, that eventually went to crap. My mans has a LASER FOCUS on his roomie, and that’s to the detriment of the passing game and the rest of the team in general.

Colbie Young needed more passes. Two catches for 20 yards is a monumental failure by someone, whether that was coaching or TVD’s decision making. Jacolby George had 125 yards on only 6 catches. He’s really come on this year and could have used even more opportunities.

4) I will say I thought the Canes answered the bell from an effort and intensity standpoint to open this game. They didn’t quit after the Georgia Tech debacle. That’s something.

5) Tez Walker is an absolute DUDE. FSU has some wide receivers that might beat the absolute dog crap out of us in November, but I don’t know if any of them will do THIS much damage. 6 catches for 132 yards. Three of them went for touchdowns. Him becoming eligible less than two weeks ago arguably could have been the difference in Miami winning and losing on Saturday. 100% that dude will be on the field on Sundays making plays.

6) Speaking of reasons for losses, there were two massive ones that doomed the Canes. Henry Parrish, Jr. fumbling in the end zone was a killer. From our seats, it looked like he was well into the end zone before the ball went tumbling forward, but apparently it was a legitimate fumble call. That was, of course, recovered by UNC.

The other was when Tyler Van Dyke fumbled the snap in UNC territory in the third quarter, and the football turned into a wet dog in a bathtub for he and Parrish. It ended up pinballing around and was eventually recovered by a UNC defender. Instead of driving to tie it up, UNC marched for an easy touchdown and a 28-17 lead. Miami’s defense then went adios, the offense got stuck in neutral, and the game devolved into a stinker by early fourth quarter.

7) The pass rush in the second half was a disappointment. Not sure what happened, but Drake Maye had time to throw, and he tore the Miami defense to pieces. Good job in the first half, with the Canes getting repeated pressure and/or drawing several holding penalties against UNC. 5 sacks for a game is normally going to get the job done. However, against who should be the #1 overall NFL draft pick (yes, Maye is that good), you’d better make his life tough for 60 minutes, or you’re gonna get slapped.

8) Miami gave up first downs on penalties on third down for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Keontra Smith and an assistant coach to move the chains twice. That’s so insanely undisciplined and silly, it’s hard to even put that into words. That’s just something that bad teams do. Same undisciplined crap, different year on the calendar. I’m tired of watching other teams run like finely-tuned machines while Miami falls flat on their face.

9) I’m convinced it’s mental when the Canes step into Kenan Memorial Stadium. This team normally soils itself when Clemson tosses its helmet onto the field regardless of where they play, but that shouldn’t be the case against UNC. That’s not a talented-enough program to crap out so spectacularly against year after year after year. Squeaker wins in 2011, 2013, and 2017 in Chapel Hill and losses every other year there since Miami joined the ACC. A nightmare factory.

10) This is apparently who Miami has destined itself to becoming: a team that’s going to play undisciplined football, beat most (but not all) bad teams, win a coin flip number of games against middling conference opponents, and lose in ugly fashion to the more talented teams. That’s been Miami for the most part for 20 years.

Maybe that’s just who we are.