Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers game placed on 6 day hold

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played October 28th.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off a home game against the Clemson Tigers, Miami will wrap up their mini homestand with a game against the Virginia Cavaliers. But when will that game be played? We’ll find out late Saturday or Sunday.

Earlier today, @TheACC announced kick times and TV coverage for the weekend of October 28th. #Canes-Virginia, along with 4 other games were placed on 6 day holds.



Details to be finalized after this weekend's games are played. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 16, 2023

This is the 3rd consecutive week that the Canes’ game has been placed on a 6 day hold. Previously, last week’s game against North Carolina and this week’s game against Clemson were similarly held for final details being given.

Unlike previous weeks, where there was only one other game placed on a 6 day hold, this week, the ACC kept ever single game that hadn’t been previously announced, save one, and put them on holds. The other games:

With that many games on hold, the options for when they’ll be placed are many. We’ll see where they all land — really, where Miami-Virginia lands — after the games are played this upcoming weekend.

