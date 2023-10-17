ACC Power Rankings: Week 8

With 10 teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference playing in conference games while four had bye weeks, it had the potential to be a crazy week for the ACC. But each of the five games was decided by double digits.

The Miami Hurricanes were the only loser in the conference to keep their game within two scores. After winning four games and feeling like there was a chance for a special season, the Hurricanes have now had back-to-back disappointing weeks.

For two straight games, Miami lost with countless mental mistakes and unforced errors. With Clemson coming off a bye week, the Canes need to clean up the silly stuff.

With the rest of the conference, it was the top teams and a few of the bottom teams who beat up the middle of the conference.

1. Florida State Seminoles (6-0)

Week Seven Result: Win over Syracuse, 41-3

For the second consecutive week, Florida State has beaten up an ACC team. This week, the Seminoles got up early and never looked back.

FSU gets a home game against Duke this week before traveling for their next two games. If they can get through the Blue Devils, it is likely the only ranked opponent they will face this season. With how they handled Syracuse, most of their opponents will be even easier.

Week Seven Result: Win over Miami, 41-31

In a sloppy home game, North Carolina took control in the third quarter. Miami had a 17-14 lead at halftime before the Tar Heels scored 24 unanswered points. They were the first team all season to pressure Tyler Van Dyke and forced four turnovers en route to probably their best win of the season.

Week Seven Result: Win over NC State, 24-3

Even without starting quarterback Riley Leonard, Duke was able to bounce back from their loss to Notre Dame with a three-touchdown win. It was two long touchdowns that made the difference in the game with an 83-yard touchdown run from Jordan Waters that was the dagger in the third quarter.

4. Louisville Cardinals (6-1)

Week Seven Result: Loss to Pittsburgh, 38-21

In the first loss of the season, Louisville had a very disappointing performance against Pittsburgh. The Cardinals led in almost every statistic and had three separate touchdown leads in the first half, but they fell apart in the second half and lost the turnover battle 3-0.

After leading 21-14 at halftime, the Panthers scored 24 unanswered including an 86-yard pick-six to give Pitt a 10-point lead at the end of the third. Jack Plummer passed for 350 yards, but he had just one touchdown pass to two interceptions. Louisville also only rushed for 80 yards as a team.

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

After starting 2-2, Clemson is currently on a two-game winning streak and coming off a bye week. They travel to Miami which is on a two-game losing streak. Hopefully, both of those streaks come to an end.

6. NC State Wolfpack (4-3)

Week Seven Result: Loss to Duke, 24-3

Facing Duke without Riley Leonard should have made this a little closer of a game, but MJ Morris and the Wolfpack just couldn’t get much going on offense. They did outgain the Blue Devils, but they lacked the big plays Duke did get, leading to touchdowns.

7.Syracuse Orange (4-3)

Week Seven Result: Loss to Florida State, 41-3

After beginning the season with four wins, Syracuse has now lost their last three games by a combined 112-24. This week, their beatdown came at the hands of Florida State. This is the second season in a row to start with a nice winning streak and then follow that with a losing streak.

8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3)

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

Georgia Tech beat Miami before their bye week. They will then host Boston College and North Carolina in the next two weeks.

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

Also coming off their bye week, Boston College goes on the road for a game against Georgia Tech before hosting UConn.

Week Seven Result: Loss to North Carolina, 41-31

If you asked me 10 days ago how I felt about the Miami Hurricanes football team, you'd have a hard time getting me to stop talking about how excited I was. Move back to the present day and I am about as gloomy as could be. A second consecutive loss and the fifth straight to North Carolina has me ready to pull my hair out when considering how good the offense and defense have both looked this season and have just reverted to something like last season since halftime of the Georgia Tech game.

Week Seven Result: Win over Wake Forest, 30-13

In a game Virginia Tech never trailed, Kyron Drones had 321 passing yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards. After a three-game losing streak earlier in the season, the Hokies have really turned their season around and have a chance at putting together a solid second season under Brent Pry.

12. Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4)

Week Seven Result: Win over Louisville, 38-21

After a four-game losing streak, Pittsburgh picked up their first win against an FBS team. Surprisingly, it came against a ranked Louisville team fresh off a huge win against Notre Dame.

Winning the second half 24-0 is usually going to be a sign of a win in college football. Even if you were outgunned by your opponent by nearly 150 yards.

Week Seven Result: Loss to Virginia Tech, 30-13

Wake Forest began their season with three wins, though not exactly inspiring wins over mediocre programs. Since then, they have lost their last three games. Getting torched by Virginia Tech after losing to Clemson by just five, and then having a bye week is not a good sign for a team with three ranked opponents left on the schedule.

Week Seven Result: Bye Week

Virginia having an extra week to enjoy their only win of the season is nice. They go on the road to take on North Carolina and Miami for their next two games.