What the coaches ‘up top’ do in the press box during a game

Clearly Miami has had issues with game management throughout the first half of the 2023 season. The clock, timeouts, kneel downs, personnel/substitutions and coaching staff penalties have all happened through six games.

I decided to reach out to a few coaches with college experience, including in the ACC, to ask what the jobs of the “coaches in the box” really are and who is responsible for what on game day.

As you’d expect from friends of mine, both coaches believe this all falls on the head football coach. In the world of leadership- the person making the most money is the one that carries the heaviest weight of the outcomes.

First, a funny story

This summer The Athletic had a fun piece from Grace Raynor called, “Tales from the coaches’ headset: ‘It’s total chaos.’” And it points out a little bit of the responsibilities of the coaches that are ‘up top’ in the press box during a football game. The piece was more about the funny moments- like coaches ordering pizza.

Over 18 years as a coach, at times I spent full seasons (charting plays) and part of a season (OC, I couldn’t handle being away from the field) in the press box. I usually assigned (or was assigned) specific duties to the coaches up there. It’s more than just a pair of eyes, they have actual duties and clearly assigned roles prior to the opening game.

I can feel Willie Fritz’s pain in his story from The Athletic. He talks about the local airport being on the same channel as his headsets when he was coaching at a small community college and how the pilot and Fritz were going back and forth. You should read it, it’s pretty funny stuff.

When I was the head coach at a small school in Florida we used old police radios for both the game administration staff and for our headsets. We had the cheap ‘push to talk’ headsets that plugged into the radio and when you pressed a little plastic button it would hold down the microphone.

Honestly, having to push to talk is better than the free flow headphones because to push that button you had to need to say something, not want to. Some guys can’t shut their (pizza) pie holes on those headsets, it’s nice to have someone methodical in their approach to offering data, analysis, and the two cents to KNEEL THE BALL.

In the middle of calling our homecoming game in 2015, I’m asking the coach up top what he wants to call and the principal comes on line three. She wants some other admin on duty to check the entrance for suspended students who were not allowed in the game.

So I said into the headset, “‘We’re trying to coach a game. Do you know that your’e on line three?” Now, of course they had no idea. But damned if we didn’t win that one in spite of that place and how backwards everything there really was.

What I wanted relayed down:

So what duties do you want the coaches up top performing? When I was an offensive coordinator, I wanted some data points regardless of situation:

Down, distance, hash, time (if an issue), and any strange personnel we saw (maybe a star player comes off the field).

Something the coach ‘up top’ was supposed to look at for me was one formational issue: Where does the defense (even front) put their 3-technique:

1- away from the back or 2- to the TE side?

I also wanted to know what the overhang player was doing against our RPO tags. Is that LB/S type running with the bubble or smoke? Is he just lining up out there then running in agains the run to cut of pre-snap RPO’s?

Above- This is a copy from my read sheet in 2019. I would give this to the coaches up top because they often aren’t as versed in your scheme as you’d want them to be. This gets everyone on the same page, and they can study it on Thursday night before a Friday night game.

Above- Just for your viewing pleasure, I also did this with passing concepts. Rhythm, read and rush routes (R4 terminology) were all labeled for each concept. Leave nothing up to question or chance! Never assume someone shares your passion.

Game Day “Box” Jobs

I spoke with an assistant coach (Coach B) with ACC ties and asked him what he’s seen as far as game day “box” jobs go, and who is typically doing what during games. Here is his response:

Coordinators

Coordinators usually will have eyes on whatever they specialize in. IE, QB guys are probably watching coverage to take advantage of what they want to. If it’s a guy with more of an O-Line background, he’s probably watching the box more often than not.

Offensive side:

If coordinator is on the field, usually some form of the following:

1. TE Coach or GA: Usually on a direct channel with O-Line Coach discussing front mechanics, stunts, pressures, etc.

2. Usually somebody (GA or receiver coach) dedicated to watching the back end and tracking coverage tendencies, coverage mechanics, etc

One of the two, or a third dedicated person, is usually solely responsible declaring for D/D, Hash, Field Position before every snap to the coordinator. They will usually chart tendencies overall as well, as fronts and coverages are called out (if it’s a 3rd person).

They usually will have all game management material readily available too - 2 minute tendencies, 2-point chart, any pertinent scouting report tendencies for use in critical situations, timeouts, and between series discussions.

Defensive side:

1. GA usually responsible for calling out offensive personnel so the DC can make the appropriate Defensive Personnel calls.

2. Somebody responsible for having eyes on O-Line and box for run blocking schemes and pass pro schemes.

3. Somebody with eyes on the route concepts - they will usually only watch one half of the formation (2 eligible) with someone else (possibly on the field) watching the other half.

Everyone:

All will monitor the TV copy (usually a TV in the booth) for replays.

And if you’re Brent Venables, 2-3 guys up there stealing signals (I’m not kidding).

What is Miami’s problem?

“I never saw the official was behind our defense, was on our side of the ball... I think I got dinged because I took my headset off.”- Lance Guidry, Miami DC.

Here is Lance Guidry's full quote on what happened when he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct against UNC Saturday. pic.twitter.com/epd6RUVgPB — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) October 16, 2023

I realize that Guidry eventually took his headset off, but he starts screaming and yelling long before it gets removed. Is no one up top yelling at the coach telling him there’s a ref over the ball? Save your boss a 15-yard penalty and national humiliation?

Pure speculation, but from one coaching source (Coach B) who has been on plenty of ACC sidelines: “If Guidry got a 15, A. He said something ridiculously offensive. or B. It had been a persistent thing. At which point, it’s 100% Mario’s fault for letting him get that far.”

And then he continued to say, “If you’re Mario while that’s (the substitution issue Guidry perceived) going on, what exactly are you doing in that moment that you can’t tell your coordinator to chill out?”

The issue with Guidry wasn’t the only game day issue we’ve seen in 2023. Coming out of timeouts, Miami has had 10 and 12 men on the field. I asked one college football coach the communication system that they use during games re the head count.

Coach A said, “Every staff does it differently. Generally one person up in the box and one person down on the field are counting heads for the phase (offense, defense, or kicking) they’re responsible for in the press box.”

Coach B said, “Having too many on the field is on either the coordinator (defense) or whoever is in charge of managing personnel (offense). Could also potentially fall on a position coach for not managing his rotation/substitution.”

The Wrap

The entire point of hiring a CEO type of head coach like Mario Cristobal, who doesn’t specialize in X’s and O’s and doesn’t call plays, is to be the voice of reason and organization on the sideline during games. Instead, Cristobal has been in a freeze state twice now in back to back weeks against ACC opponents.

Coach Cristobal needs to work really hard as soon as possible to improve his areas of weakness in a hurry. His game management is lacking, and has been a thorn in his side for quite some time. If he doesn’t accept responsibility and seek to grow as a coach, Miami will be making these same mistakes for as long as he has his job in Coral Gables.