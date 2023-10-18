Week 7 - Florida College Football Power Rankings

Week 6 was a DOOZY, so its time to look back on what went on with the Florida teams. I’m here to offer an unbiased ranking of the state of Florida college football teams. This analysis is based off of the eye test, the records of each program, and a little expectation for what’s to come.

No sugar coating, so lets dive in!

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Florida State Seminoles - Next Game 10/21 vs (16) Duke 7:30pm ABC

Ranking: Associated Press - 4th, AFCA Coaches Poll - 4th

Florida State beat Syracuse 41-3. The Noles are 6-0 and face a huge test this week against Duke. The Noles are playing at Doak Campbell Stadium, so the advantage is theirs, but Duke has been playing outstanding ball as of late and have surrendered the least amount of points in the ACC this season. Can FSU’s high powered offense overcome the Blue Devils defense?

Holding steady at No. 4️⃣ - our 7th straight week in the top-5 of the AP poll#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/VgcY0SV6wr — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 15, 2023

2: Miami Hurricanes - Next Game 10/21 vs Clemson 8:00pm ACCN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (1) Vote, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (12) Votes

Miami played a good game but lost to UNC 41-31 due to turnovers and penalties. Damn shame that they blew this opportunity, but they have a lot of football left in front of them. Miami has to shake off the stench of that loss to turn their sights to Clemson. Miami has another primetime game against a conference foe at home this weekend. Will the Canes bounce back, or get bounced? Tune in Saturday to find out.

3: Florida Gators - Next Game - 10/21 vs (1) Georgia 3:30 PM CBS

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (12) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (29) Votes

The Gators managed a respectable comeback win against the Gamecocks in Columbia. Good win by the Gators, but now they face their stiffest challenge in UGA. I expect UGA big over the Gators this week.

4: UCF Knights - Next Game - 10/21 vs (6) Oklahoma 12:00 PM ABC

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

The Knights are coming off of a BYE week and will face Oklahoma. Can UCF break their 2 game losing streak against a Top 10 team? With the way they have been playing, I doubt it.

5: Florida International - Next Game - vs Sam Houston - 10/18 7:00 PM CBSSN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (2) Votes

FIU lost to UTEP last week 27-14 to drop their third straight game and are now under .500 on the season. Nothing special to report here. This week is the third of 4 consecutive nationally televised Wednesday night games for FIU. Weird schedule, but we have football on Wednesday nights for awhile :)

6. Florida Atlantic - Next Game 10/21 vs UTSA - 6:00 PM - ESPN+

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

FAU has quietly been showing improvement throughout the season and has moved ahead of USF with the head to head victory. A big challenge is on the horizon with Arizona

7. South Florida - Next Game - 10/21 @ UCONN - 3:30 PM - CBSSN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

All signs pointed to a USF victory, so of course FAU got the win. USF gave up 56 points in consecutive games for two blowout losses. Now they replace the worst team in the state in FAU. This week the Bulls travel to Connecticut to face off against UCONN.

With “games being played”, we’ll continue to revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.