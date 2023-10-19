Week 8 college football lines and picks

Happy Thursday, everyone.

Time for another week of college football picks. Last week was a mixed back at 5-5. The season mark remains 4 picks over .500 at 40-36-1. Now’s as good a week as any to increase that number.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

CLEMSON (-3) at Miami

This line honestly should be at least 7.5-8, at bare minimum. Three is absolutely insane. Yes, Clemson hasn’t been good this year, but the next time Miami stays within 3 touchdowns against the Tigers will be the first time in a VERRRRRRRRRRY long time. So yeah, when Miami finally stops screaming and running in circles in fear every time that Clemson tiger paw logo comes within sight, then I might think about picking them. For now, not a chance.

PENN STATE (+4.5) at Ohio State

That Nittany Lions defense of Manny Diaz is no joke. Penn State can easily win this game outright, so I’ll take 4.5 points on top of it, too.

UCF at OKLAHOMA (-17.5)

OU is playing as well as anyone in the country right now. UCF got obliterated at Kansas and lost at home to Baylor. I’ll take my chances on the Sooners winning by 3 touchdowns.

Tennessee at ALABAMA (+9)

The Crimson Tide got a scare last week, which is probably the worst thing that could have happened for Tennessee. The Vols’ broken passing game can’t keep up as the Tide win by double digits.

Virginia at UNC (-23.5)

UNC is good this year. Legitimately the second-best team in the ACC, at worst. They should easily handle a far-overmatched Virginia team at home.

Ole Miss at AUBURN (+6)

The game is at Auburn, where the Tigers kept Georgia in check for most of their 7-point loss. If Ole Miss escapes, it will be close, so I’ll bank on that with 6 points.

Duke at FLORIDA STATE (-14.5)

If Riley Leonard doesn’t play, then this game could really turn into a blowout. If he does play with that recovering ankle, he could still be limited. Regardless, I see FSU winning this game by 3+ scores.

UTAH (+7) at USC

USC is broken right now. How they’re favored over Utah, much less by a touchdown, is a total mystery to me.

ARMY (+32.5) vs. LSU

With the shortened games in college football due to the running clocks after first downs, it’s tougher for teams with big point spreads to reach those numbers. Army is capable enough is staying within a respectable range of LSU, and that’s especially the case with the new clock numbers.

South Carolina at Missouri; OVER 60

The Gamecocks can score, but they’re doing much of nothing on defense lately. Mizzou’s offense just put it on a good Kentucky defense. I think there will be points a plenty on Saturday in this one.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.