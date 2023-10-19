Canes Hoops Ranked #13 In AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

Finally, some good news for the Canes. Makes sense it would be the more stable, cohesive, and overall talented team in Coral Gables. The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball team is ranked #13 in the 2023 AP Top 25 Preseason Poll.

It’s a respectable number considering Miami lost Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller to the NBA. Despite their departures, the Canes have high expectations coming off their first ever Final Four appearance.

Miami will have plenty of chances to improve their ranking with a challenging non-conference schedule in addition to the gauntlet that is the ACC. For a deeper look into the Canes’ schedule, check out Rob Weaver’s great preview piece from late September.

The full Top 25 AP Preseason Poll is below:

Kansas Duke Purdue Michigan State Marquette UConn Houston Creighton Tennessee FAU Gonzaga Arizona Miami Arkansas Texas A&M Kentucky San Diego State Texas UNC Baylor USC Villanova Saint Mary’s Alabama Illinois

