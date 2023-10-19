 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canes Hoops Ranked #13 In AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

Miami ties their highest ever preseason ranking.

By MikeSchiffman
@MikeSchiffman12
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Media Availability Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Finally, some good news for the Canes. Makes sense it would be the more stable, cohesive, and overall talented team in Coral Gables. The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball team is ranked #13 in the 2023 AP Top 25 Preseason Poll.

It’s a respectable number considering Miami lost Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller to the NBA. Despite their departures, the Canes have high expectations coming off their first ever Final Four appearance.

Miami will have plenty of chances to improve their ranking with a challenging non-conference schedule in addition to the gauntlet that is the ACC. For a deeper look into the Canes’ schedule, check out Rob Weaver’s great preview piece from late September.

The full Top 25 AP Preseason Poll is below:

  1. Kansas
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue
  4. Michigan State
  5. Marquette
  6. UConn
  7. Houston
  8. Creighton
  9. Tennessee
  10. FAU
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Arizona
  13. Miami
  14. Arkansas
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kentucky
  17. San Diego State
  18. Texas
  19. UNC
  20. Baylor
  21. USC
  22. Villanova
  23. Saint Mary’s
  24. Alabama
  25. Illinois

Give your thoughts on Miami’s upcoming basketball season in the comments below.

GO CANES!

