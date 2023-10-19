Miami Hurricanes Opponent Q&A: Clemson Tigers with Shakin’ The Southland

Hello again, Canes fam! Been a while, but we’re back for another opponent Q&A as the Canes head deeper into the 2023 season.

Joining us today to talk about his beloved Clemson Tigers is Ryan Kantor. He’s one of the writers over at our SB Nation sister-site Shakin’ The Southland.

With no further ado, let's check in with Ryan and learn a little about Clemson

Q1. At 4-2 on the season, is this team better than, worse than, or where you expected Clemson to be through 6 games?

Ryan Kantor: Coach Swinney said this was one of the fastest teams he’s ever had “by their metrics.” That, combined with the hire of arguably the best offensive coordinator in the country and a fresh start at quarterback, led most to believe Clemson would be more explosive on offense and hold a 5-1 record through six games at the absolute worst.

Q2. Much was made of Dabo Swinney finally going outside of his coaching tree to hire Garrett Riley away from TCU as Clemson’s new OC. How have things gone so far in this new era of Clemson offense?

Kantor: For the prior two years we debated if the issue with the offense was the play calling/scheme, QB play, or skill position talent. Now that we have an elite offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley and the offense still isn’t clicking, I think we can conclude play calling/scheme wasn’t the primary issue. I like Coach Riley a lot and think he is doing a very good job, but he has even admitted that his offense is limited by the players they currently have.

Q3. Talk to me about Cade Klubnik. How’s he faring in his first year as a starter? What are his areas of strength? and where are his areas of improvement?

Kantor: He is faring moderately well and has exhibited great upside. He is averaging 228 passing yards per game and has an 11-2 TD-to-INT ratio. He is fleet-footed and accurate in the pocket and on the run. On the flipside, he is tied for first in the country with four fumbles lost and sometimes doesn’t get through many progressions and fails to see open receivers.

Q4. Will Shipley. Discuss.

Kantor: Junior running back Will Shipley is a very interesting player. A decade or two ago, it seemed like the starting running back was the biggest name and most important guy on the team aside from the quarterback. I remember Priest Holmes and LaDainian Tomlinson being the big names in the NFL. When I was a student, “Thunder and Lightning” with James Davis and CJ Spiller was the marketing schtick. I still have the t-shirt!

Analytics and the evolution of the sport have really made wide receivers more front and center and even placed a premium on running backs who can catch out of the backfield. Given that backdrop, it’s interesting that Shipley has become such a big name among Clemson fans and ACC opponents. It seems everyone asks about him in these Q&A articles.

He was a very highly regarded prospect who came in and was able to positively contribute to the team immediately. He landed some NIL deals including a recent one with Chipotle (“Shipotle” as they say). On the field, he’s been good, but not as elite as you might assume.

Like most players on Clemson, he lacks breakaway speed which is a big reason he is averaging a fairly pedestrian 4.9 YPC. He has also been stopped at the goal line several times, once losing his cool and yelling at the sideline after the stop. If the offensive line gels, he could certainly be a guy who pounds opponents into submission with consistent runs of 4-5 yards. Back-up running back Phil Mafah is a comparably good player and can do damage in a similar way.

Q5. Removing Klubnik and Shipley from the conversation, who on Clemson’s offense should Miami’s team and fans be aware of heading into this game?

Kantor: Antonio Williams missed the past three games, but should be back for this contest. He is Clemson’s best wide receiver. Freshman Tyler Brown stepped up in a big way while he was out so it will be interesting to see how they integrate Williams back into the offense now that Brown has earned starter-level snaps.

Q6. Though the offense has gotten a majority of the spotlight, Clemson’s elite defense has been the staple of their run of success. Who are the players leading the charge on that side of the ball in 2023?

Kantor: For all my complaints about the offense, the defense remains elite. The defensive tackle rotation headlined by Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro stops the run while a massively improved secondary severely slows the passing game. Clemson was very thin at cornerback last year, but thanks in large part to the best CB coach in the country – Mike Reed, they now boast four CBs they can trust: Nate Wiggins, Sheridan Jones, Jaedyn Lukus, and Toriano Pride. Junior Nate Wiggins is the most elite of the group and will likely head to the NFL after this season.

Q7. Over the past 4 matchups in this series, including an ACC Championship game, Clemson has beaten Miami by a combined 178-30. The closest game in that run was a 42-17 Clemson win in 2020. What, if anything, can Miami do to keep this game competitive (or, even possibly win against Clemson for the first time since 2010)?

Kantor: Clemson has eight lost fumbles in six games. The only team with more is Troy and that’s just because they’ve played an extra game. Miami isn’t a whole lot better though with six lost fumbles themselves. Much like the Hurricanes, Clemson has been racking up yards without racking up points. If Miami avoids those turnovers and cashes in on red zone trips while making Clemson churn out long drives without explosive plays, Clemson is liable to make mistakes. If Clemson plays a clean game with one turnover or fewer, I believe the Tigers will win. Can Clemson avoid the sloppy mistakes that have defined much of their season? I don’t know.

