Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels game placed on 6 day hold

A key ACC game will have to wait a bit to find it’s kickoff time and TV coverage

By Cameron J. Underwood
NCAA Football: Miami at Temple Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played October 14th.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off a home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami will go on the road as they head to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels. But when will that game be played? We’ll find out Sunday.

In the recent past, 6 day holds were fully because the opponent (Clemson, most often) had a potential path tot he CFB Playoff, and putting them in the most premium time slot was the value. Here, it’s because Miami is undefeated and charging up the polls, and they’re be heading to face a 1-loss Carolina team that’s been a thorn in the Canes’ side for the better part of this last decade.

Now, with these teams potentially entering this game with 1 loss COMBINED, holding the kick and tv info for the best possible slot makes the most sense.

Also placed on a 6-day hold by the ACC today: Syracuse at Florida State. Same thing for the teams potentially entering with 1 combined total loss, but add in the fact that FSU is a top 5 ranked team and in the driver’s seat towards a potential CFB playoff spot.

So the ACC has a great problem (in their eyes): 3 of the 4 top market draws — Miami, FSU, and UNC — fighting for premium placement on an upcoming Saturday afternoon/evening. Great for them!

See you on Sunday to find out when Miami at Carolina will be played, and on what channel.

Go Canes

