ACC Rooting Guide: Week 8

We have four in-conference games again this week. It’s also the last bye week for the ACC. #21 Louisville could use the break after the second-half beating they received from Pitt last Saturday. NC State needs to find their offense before playing two talented, yet frustrating teams in Clemson and Miami. Syracuse is looking forward to playing Virginia Tech after the Clemson, UNC, FSU gauntlet to start conference play. Virginia Tech is not good, but somehow has two more conference wins than the Miami Hurricanes. (Sigh). Let’s get to some rooting.

Boston College @ Georgia Tech - 10/21 at 12:00 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

Both teams are 3-3. Both teams are coming off their bye week. Both teams can be either completely inept or a tough matchup depending on the week. Both teams pulled off big upsets against FSU and Miami. Oh wait, that was only Tech. Both teams only have one conference win. Oh wait, that’s only BC. I still can’t believe Miami lost that game. Let’s go Boston College.

Pittsburgh @ Wake Forest - 10/21 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

Pitt looked abysmal to start the year, then outscored Louisville 24-0 in the second half for the convincing upset win. The Narduzzi magic is back! Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons have lost their first three ACC games. They need this one, because they aren’t going to beat FSU or Duke the next two weeks. To be fair, I haven’t watched one second of Wake Forest football this season so what do I know? Only that I want them to beat Pitt. Let’s go Wake Forest.

Virginia @ #10 UNC - 10/21 at 6:30 PM EST, TV - CW Network

The Tar Heels looked legit in their win over the Canes last Saturday. Drake Maye overcame some big hits by Miami’s defense in the first half, hung tough in the pocket, and made some great throws when it mattered. UNC’s run game was on fire after halftime. Finally, their defense forced turnovers and made some big stops. UNC looks poised to be undefeated when they play Duke and Clemson in consecutive weeks next month. Virginia..well Virginia stinks. A sliver of hope can be enough sometimes, right? Let’s go Virginia.

Matchup of the Week

#16 Duke @ #4 FSU - 10/21 at 7:30 PM EST, TV - ABC

The biggest question for this matchup is the status of Duke QB Riley Leonard. Blue Devils coach Mike Elko told reporters earlier this week that Leonard’s status is “day-to-day”. There is a huge variance with ankle injuries. Hopefully it’s not that bad, and he feels close to his former self come this weekend. The Blue Devils’ defense is really good, but they need their leader on offense to leave Tallahassee with a win. Come on Riley! Get well soon! Let’s go Duke.