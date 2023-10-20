How to watch Miami vs Clemson in Week 8

Week 8 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to bounce back consecutive losses with what would be a massive win.

After losing to Georgia Tech (in the stupidest way possible), and North Carolina — for the 5th consecutive year and 7th time in 9 years — the Canes return home to Hard Rock Stadium in search of a season-saving win against another team they’ve been routinely and thoroughly dominated by in recent years: the Clemson Tigers.

Here’s the info you need to watch this week’s game:

Clemson Tigers (4-2, 2-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 ACC)

Kickoff time: 8:00pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Clemson -3.5; As of 10:30am Friday: Carolina -3, O/U 48.5

As FootballScoop put it, somebody’s gonna have a bad Saturday night in Miami. Either that will be Mario Cristobal, who with a loss would be on a 3 game losing streak, fall to 9-10 overall as Miami’s Head Coach, and 0-6 in HOME ACC games. Or, that will be Dabo Swinney, who would have lost to Miami for the first time in his coaching career, and would fall to 4-3 for the first time since 2010. That’s pre-Chad Morris and Brent Venables coming on board and Clemson becoming the CLEMSON they’ve been in the past decade, running the conference and winning a pair of National Championships to boot.

So yeah. Big game. Lots of pressure. The winners can feel halfway decent about themselves with a victory over a talented opponent. The losers, for the reasons listed above and many more, would be in a world of pain.

Who will claim victory and who will have to face tough questions? Tune in Saturday night to find out.

Go Canes