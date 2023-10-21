 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke a game-time decision vs Clemson Tigers

Miami may be without their starting QB tonight

By Cameron J. Underwood Updated
NCAA Football: Bethune Cookman at Miami Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Susan Miller Degnan of The Miami Herald (and other assembled journalists) reported seeing Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke limping around the Football Ops building with his entire right leg wrapped. Mario Cristobal, as he is wont to do, deflected the issue when directly asked about Van Dyke’s injury status by Miller Degnan during his Monday press availability.

However, it seems that response wasn’t entirely truthful (shocking, I know).

Minutes ago, Pete Thamel, a longtime CFB journalist now making his home at ESPN, reported through sources that Van Dyke is a game-time decision for tonight’s game against Clemson.

Thamel’s report was further confirmed by Manny Navarro of The Athletic

If Van Dyke is able to go, he’ll likely be hobbled at a minimum. Not known for his running prowess, what mobility we’ve seen from Van Dyke this year is likely gone.

If he’s not able to go, Miami has a choice at QB. Either they go with true freshman backup Emory Williams, an accurate player with potential who has played in 3 games, so still has a game to play while maintaining his redshirt status (something Miami is very invested in with him this year), or they go with sophomore Jacurri Brown, an athletic marvel who is still in the midst of finding accuracy to pair with his running ability and cannon of an arm. Like Williams, Miami desires to redshirt Brown in 2023. He has not played a snap this season.

Regardless of who the choice would be, there would be a clear downgrade from Van Dyke to either backup player. Van Dyke is among the ACC leaders in most passing categories. Still, his recent penchant for turnovers — 5 interceptions thrown in the last 2 weeks among 9 total Miami giveaways — has had a massive negative impact on the team’s success of later.

Will Tyler play? Or will it be one of the young kids thrown to the wolves against Clemson for the 2nd year in a row? We’ll find out shortly before kickoff tonight.

Go Canes

