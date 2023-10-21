GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs Clemson Tigers

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game night, everyone!

The Canes look to bounce back from yet another loss last week as they return home to Hard Rock Stadium to face off against a team that’s blown their doors off every time they’ve met recently: the Clemson Tigers

Here’s How To Watch by me

Here’s our X’s and O’s preview by Justin Dottavio

Per report, Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke will be a game-time decision tonight.

I did the Q&A thing again this week with a Clemson blogger.

My answers to their questions about Miami.

Here’s your Week 8 ACC Rooting Guide by Mike Schiffman

Here’s your weekly picks by Craig T. Smith

Here are your captains for Today’s game. They’re also showing the uniform combo: Orange over White

The captains for Week 8 #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/PXxYGuM1up — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 19, 2023

That’s it. We’ll have our answer on TVD’s availability, and if Miami can find a way to be competitive against Clemson for the first time in nearly 15 years as this game unfolds later.

Meanwhile, chop it up with your internet friends.

Go Canes