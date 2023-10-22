The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Clemson Tigers 2023 Edition

IT HAPPENED!!!! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOREVER, MIAMI BEAT CLEMSON!!!!!!

Craig T. Smith had your game recap:

Mike Schiffman had your 3 stars:

And now, let’s get into The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

The Good

WINNING!

WINNING AN ACC GAME!!!!

BEATING CLEMSON!!!! SOMETHING THAT HADN’T HAPPENED SINCE 2010!!!

4,767 days!!! THAT’S HOW LONG IT HAD BEEN SINCE MIAMI BEAT CLEMSON!!!!

LB Corey Flagg Jr.! The veteran LB made the play of the day, shutting down Clemson QB Cade Klubnik on a 4th-and-the-ballgame keeper on a zone read. Klubnik never had a chance, and Flagg Jr. won it for Miami with a walk-off TFL!

S James Williams! Forced a fumble by Clemson RB Will Shipley inches before he scored an opening touchdown, and recovered the fumble himself. What an incredible individual effort to keep Clemson off the scoreboard.

Offensive Weapon Brashard Smith proving the fans know something, gets loose for an 80 yard run. He fumbled at the end and Jacolby George recovered for the touchdown . Checking the stats, they credited Smith with the 80 yard TD run. Either way, I LOVE seeing Miami use their speed players in spots where they can get into the open field and run!

Freshman superstar Rueben Bain with a strip-sack of Cade Klubnik. Recovered by Wesley Bissainthe. Ended a drive where Clemson could have scored (maybe a FG if they simply have in incompletion on 3rd down). Huge, HUGE play. Just name that kid a Freshman All-American right now.

Furthermore, Bain’s whole game. Mario Cristobal called the freshman defender “a game wrecker” after the win, and Bain did indeed wreck Clemson’s game. 8 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries, and a forced fumble. The stats tell the story but when you see an 18y/o freshman tossing an older OT to the side like a sack of potatoes, you can see why Miami is so excited about the player Bain is, and can develop into.

S Kam Kinchens with an interception on the sideline on a Klubnik overthrow! GIMME THE BALL!!

It’s taken this long, but shoutout to true freshman QB Emory Williams. Making his first career start, the young signal-caller went 24-33 passing (73% completions), for 151 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. And, most importantly, a win. Bravo.

Williams would have had an even more impressive stat line if not for a bad drop by Colbie young on a 50+ yard bomb. But hey. We take what we get sometimes.

Finding a way to fight back. Listen, I’m like most of you: when I saw the score get to 17-7 in the 3rd quarter, I figured with the way things were going, that this game was over. Then Miami bowed up and punched Clemson in the mouth for a 9 minute TD drive to get back into the game. That’s something that Miami has seldom done in recent years, and DEFINITELY hasn’t done against Clemson in more than a decade, having lost the previous 4 games in this series by an average of 37 points. THAT is something that will stick with me, and something I hope this team builds on.

The offensive line. Williams wasn’t sacked, was rarely affected by pressure, and had clean pockets all day long. And, the run game dominated the day, which was a welcomed sight in the 2nd half when the field started tilting Miami’s way. Great job by one of the best OLs in the country.

The run game. Miami ran for 211 yards against Clemson, the first team to top 200 yards against the Tigers. Clemson WAS (used to be) the #1 rush defense in the ACC. Didn’t matter. Miami dominated them. The previous high for rush yards allowed was to Duke in the opener (199 yards). Love that.

(used to be) the #1 rush defense in the ACC. Didn’t matter. Miami dominated them. The previous high for rush yards allowed was to Duke in the opener (199 yards). Love that. The RB group. Brashard Smith led the way with 87 yards on 4 carries (the 80 yard TD being the big one), Don Chaney had 63 yards on 17 carries, and Ajay Allen had 54 yards and a TD on 16 carries. It was one haymaker and a bunch of body blows, but the overall collection of runs was enough to help Miami secure the win.

S James Williams. 7 tackles, forced fumble, recovered fumble (both of those on the same play seen above).

S Kam Kinchens. 6 tackles and an interception.

No turnovers.

+3 turnover margin.

LBs Kiko Mauigoa and KJ Cloyd. Wasn’t perfect, but 12 combined tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries and a PBU. Real nice work.

Furthermore, LBs Flagg (he of the game-winning TFL) and Wesley Bissainthe, who recovered a forced fumble, were good on the night as well.

DT Leonard Taylor finally showed why he’s thought of as a high NFL draft prospect. He was a monster, and forced Clemson into double teaming him. THAT is how you need to play, 56!

K Andres Borregales 2/2 on FGs, and great on kickoffs.

P Dylan Joyce. 5 punts for a 40 yard average. Solid.

Held Clemson to 5 yards offense in the 4th quarter.

10 TFLs — including Flagg’s game winner

5 sacks

4 forced fumbles — Williams, Bain, Flagg Jr, Couch

2 fumbles recovered — Williams, Bissainthe

1 interception — Kinchens

6 QB hurries

4 PBUs

37:30 time of possession

+2 turnover ratio

18 first downs

9-18 on 3rd down

Held Clemson to 4-14 on 3rd down

Allowed 0.9 yards per carry

When you remove sacks, that skyrockets to to 3.05 (lol) yards per carry

Held Cade Klubnik to 18/34 passing. If Miami had been able to lock down his TE Briningstool earlier, those numbers aren’t even THAT good.

Lots of good on the advanced stats. Green for Miami and Purple for Clemson (which is good for the Canes). The areas of potential growth for Miami? The passing numbers. Which, considering the proliferation of screen passes called and thrown today, weren’t actually as bad as I thought they were.

The Bad

Xavier Restrepo’s run after catch on an early screen pass. Francis Mauigoa was demonstrably pointing to the sideline, next to him, where Restrepo should have run. He would have scored. Easily.

More fumbles. Sure, Jacolby George’s hustle play ended up in a touchdown, but let’s not skirt past the fact that Brashard Smith fumbled on the play. Gotta tighten up the ball security, gentlemen.

8 penalties for 90 yards. Still not clean enough.

Only 5 big plays — 2 passes and 3 runs.

Allowed 11 big plays — 9 passes and 2 runs.

Conservative play calling and slow tempo late in 4Q. Miami had a chance to go win the game in regulation. I get the reason why they didn’t — putting the ball in Emory Williams’ hands was maybe a bit aggressive — but.....I wanted something with more urgency than we saw.

The Ugly

Intentional grounding not called on Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, despite the fact he was clearly in the pocket, directly behind where the center snapped him the ball. There was no conversation. There was no review. Clemson would go on to score a touchdown 2 plays later. So that non-call cost Miami points. With nary a review to be seen. Atrocious.

Yet again, the refs intentionally fucked Miami over. Cade Klubnik was tackled in the endzone for a safety. It’s clear as day. The refs ruled him down at the one. Then, despite CLEAR EVIDENCE Klubnik went into the endzone of his own volition and was tackled in the endzone clearly for a safety, the refs didn’t overturn the call, despite CLEAR VIDEO EVIDENCE. I’m sick of this BULLSHIT!! Those are 2 points off the board that Miami clearly and obviously earned. I’m so FUCKING mad. God DAMNIT.

Mario Cristobal even mentioned this in his post-game presser. “We thought that was a safety. I guess we......I’ll stop there.” Smart move, Mario. Save that fine money.

Injuries. Miami was missing Henry Parrish, Akheem Mesidor, and more today. Gotta get healthy sometime.

Team Grades

Offense: B-

Look, the all screens everything passing game in the first half was a bit ridiculous, but it was protective of Emory Williams. He finally got comfortable and things opened up just a bit. And the run game did yeoman’s work. 211 yards against the best rushing defense in the ACC coming into the game, allowing just 86 yards on 31 carries. That’s GREAT. It wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough. And there were new wrinkles that helped to get guys in space to use their skills. You love to see it.

Defense: A

10 TFLs. 5 sacks. 3 turnovers. Forced 4 fumbles. Physical play all over the place. A DOMINANT 4th quarter and overtime to come back from a 17-7 deficit. And, again, THIS DEFENSE HELD CLEMSON TO 5 YARDS OF TOTAL OFFENSE IN THE 4TH QUARTER. And, when it counted most, in big moments, Lance Guidry dialed up perfect calls to kill whatever Garrett Riley wanted to do on offense. The only demerit keeping this from being an A+ was the early performance of Clemson TE Jake Briningstool, who had a career high 126 yards and 2 TDs. But, once Miami made the adjustments in this matchup and figured out how to take Briningstool away as a receiving option, Clemson’s offense couldn’t do a damn thing.

And, lastly, what a PERFECT play call on 4th and the ball game in 2OT. Masterful stuff. Incredible job, defense. Bravo.

Special Teams: A

Solid punting. Perfect kicking. Ray Ray Joseph with a nice punt return. Brashard Smith with another great kick return. This is looking better and better.

Coaching: B

Took Shannon Dawson a half (or more) until he got things figured out, but once he realized Clemson couldn’t stop the Miami run game, it was a wrap. And, when Emory Williams settled down and actually made some nice throws down the field, Dawson sprinkled those into the offense at the right times.

And uh....if the players knew Van Dyke would be out this week as early as Monday (multiple said this was the case after the game), Dawson couldn’t come up with anything better than the all-screen-everything offense that was seen in 1H?

I’ve already waxed poetic about the INCREDIBLE job Lance Guidry did today. A+ there.

And, for Mario Cristobal.......a solid B. The timeout usage made sense today, especially considering there was a true freshman starting quarterback. But, the use of them on defense, especially late in the game and overtime, was actually masterful. (Wait, did I just say that about Mario’s game management??!?!?!?!) Still, I would have loved to see some challenges to the myriad horrible calls against Miami in this game (Safety, intentional grounding, even a possible game-winning interception in the endzone in 2OT). But, even with that being the case, this was a big, BIG step in the right direction. Cristobal finally got a home win against an ACC team. And, at 5-2, that’s about where I thought things would be thru 7 games. It’s just been a JOURNEY to get here.

That’s it for this installment of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

On to Virginia we go!

Go Canes