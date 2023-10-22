Miami vs Clemson: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes beat the Clemson Tigers tonight in overtime front of a frustrated, yet supportive crowd at Hard Rock Stadium, 28-20. The Canes did just enough on offense with Emory Williams filling in for TVD at quarterback. It was a rough watch. It was another awe-inspiring performance by ACC refs. When does basketball season start?

Let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. Rueben Bain Jr.

Bain keeps getting better and better each week. He is an official mainstay for Miami’s defensive line. The freshman phenom led the team in tackles tonight, with 8. He also had two sacks and a forced fumble. Bain is a beast. He also never comes off the field. It seemed like he played the most snaps of any defensive lineman tonight. Rueben Bain Jr. is going to get a ton of hype going into next season. I’m here for all of it. Plus, what a name! Bain!

2. Leonard Taylor III

Taylor has been wreaking havoc all season; he deserves some recognition. LTIII compliments his teammate Bain extremely well. He occupies guys up front, while still being able to put pressure on the opposing QB. It’s good to see Taylor not get discouraged and still playing this hard despite the season the team is having; he finished tonight with 4 tackles, including 2 more TFLs. I hope he keeps it up and becomes a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Leonard Taylor with TFL pic.twitter.com/IqwNVVpCCV — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 22, 2023

3. Me (yes, again)

Who else am I supposed to put for the third star? Brashard Smith? I guess, but he fumbled at the 1-yard line. Colbie Young? I suppose. Emory Williams? No. I’m giving myself props again for watching this entire game, including overtime. It wasn’t fun. The first half was so freaking boring. The second half wasn’t much better. Miami’s offense was pathetic for long stretches. Clemson kept shooting themselves in the foot. It was a rollercoaster. I’m ready for a day game for the Canes. These night ones end too late. Luckily, I highly doubt they’ll get any more primetime slots this season with the way they’ve been playing lately. But, a win is a win.

Honorable mention:

Colbie Young - Miami’s most athletic wide receiver made some big grabs in the second half tonight, keeping their offense in the game. He finished with 6 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!