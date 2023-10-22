Recap: Miami 28, Clemson 20, F/2OT

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Clemson Tigers in double overtime 28-20 on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes were led at quarterback by true freshman Emory Williams, making his first career start in place of Tyler Van Dyke, who was a game time decision but ultimately unable to go. Williams completed 24 of 33 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Brashard Smith led the Canes in rushing yardage with 87 on 4 carries with a long of 80. Don Chaney, Jr. had 63 yards on 17 carries, and Ajay Allen added 54 yards on 16 carries. Tyler Harrell also had a 52-yard run. For the day, the Canes totaled 211 rushing yards on 38 carries (5.6 ypc).

Colbie Young paced the Canes with 76 receiving yards and a touchdown on 6 catches. Xavier Restrepo had the most catches with 7, turning them into only 26 yards.

Defensively Rueben Bain, Jr. was an unstoppable force, leading the Canes with 8 tackles, 2 sacks, and relentless pressure all night. He looked like the best player on the field for either defense.

Miami took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Smith broke for an 80-yard run. The ball was stripped at the Clemson 1, and it was recovered in the end zone by Jacolby George for the score.

After several punts and a Clemson fumble, the Tigers got on the board in the second quarter on a 90-yard drive, with Cade Klubnik connecting with TE Jake Briningstool for a 32-yard touchdown.

Clemson stretched its lead to 17-7 in the third quarter after two combined passes for 64 yards to Briningstool on just two plays put the Tigers in the end zone again.

From there, Miami came to life. Williams, for whom the game plan for the first three quarters was vanilla, led a 15-play touchdown drive culminating with an 11-yard touchdown to Young.

After a Clemson three and out, Williams drove the Canes down the field again, with Andy Borregales connecting from 38 yards to tie the game up at 17. Miami forced a three and out and had the ball at its own 43 yard line with around 42 seconds left in the game, but Mario Cristobal opted for overtime.

Miami and Clemson each settled for field goals in the first overtime. In the second, Allen rumbled in near the goal line to put Miami ahead, then converted the two-point try after a horse collar tackle on Williams put the ball at the one and a half yard line.

Down eight, Clemson got inside the Miami one on fourth down, but Corey Flagg, Jr. tackled Klubnik on a run towards the corner and brought him down far from the end zone to seal the win for Miami.

Up next: Miami faces Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium on 10/28. Clemson visits NC State on 10/28.