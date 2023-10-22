Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers TV coverage, Kick time announced

Shortly after Miami’s 28-20 2OT win over the Clemson Tigers, next week’s home game against Virginia came off its 6 day hold and was given a kick time and TV slot. The particulars:

TV Coverage and Kick time for Miami vs Virginia on October 28th has been released per the ESPN website.



3:30pm.

ACC Network. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 22, 2023

The ACC had 5 game slots to decide, and it’s a bit surprising that after both teams won on Saturday — Miami against Clemson and Virginia at North Carolina — that this game didn’t get an ESPN placement. But hey, no big deal. It is what it is.

Miami. Virginia. Saturday. 3:30pm. ACC Network.

Go Canes