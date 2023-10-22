Film Review: Miami 28 - Clemson 20

The Miami Hurricanes came from behind and shocked the Clemson Tigers by winning 28-20 in double overtime. The ‘Canes are now 5-2 (1-2 in the ACC) as Clemson drops to 4-3 (2-3 ACC). Clemson was a three point favorite and held a 17-7 lead at the half.

The Canyonero Keys to victory from the summer and Film Forecast were:

1- Play to win. Miami played to win in double OT as Mario Cristobal put the pressure all on the visiting Tigers by scoring a 2-point conversion to take an eight point lead. Miami went for it on 4th down twice, and let Emory Williams sling it 33 times.

2- Hit on explosives. Miami had the Brashard Smith 80-yard almost disaster but Miami fought hard for the ball TD run, and a big catch from Colbie Young but it really wasn’t about offensive firepower, it was about the defense bouncing back and shutting Clemson down.

3- Don’t quit. I hadn’t felt like the players quit as much as the coaches had panicked to lose back-to-back games. Down 10 at the half Miami could’ve quit but the players once again played tough and scored 21 of the last 24 points on Saturday night.

The Doppler

So how did Miami pull off the upset? The ‘Canes won 3rd and 4th down on both sides of the ball. Clemson’s offense was held to just 4-of-14 on 3rd and 0-for-1 on 4th downs. Miami’s offense finished 9-of-18 on 3rd down and 1-of-2 on 4th down.

Miami won the turnover battle even if they committed more penalties for more lost yardage. Clemson turned the ball over three times to Miami’s one time. Clemson was flagged seven times for 38 yards while the Hurricanes were penalized eight times for 90 yards.

Both kickers finished 2-of-2 on field goal attempts and were 100% on PAT’s. That nullified the kicking game, except Brashard Smith hit on a 27-yard kick return while Ray Ray Joseph saw action returning a punt for 14-yards. Both punters were exceptional.

Miami also won the Josh Gattis honorary time of possession battle 37 to 22.

Miami Offense

Freshman quarterback Emory Williams played well enough to get Miami back in the game after a rough first half. Williams finished the night averaging 4.6 yards per attempt with a touchdown and an interception.

Miami was able to move the ball on the ground against the Tigers rushing for 211 yards. 80 yards did come from one play from Smith, but Donald Chaney Jr. averaged 3.7 per carry while Ajay Allen averaged 3.4 per carry with a score.

The passing game was much more “meh” than the run game. Young did catch six balls for 76 yards and one touchdown, but the rest of the receivers were held under eight yards per catch.

The offensive line did not allow a single sack against Clemson. READ THAT AGAIN. Not a single one. The Tigers did log nine tackles for loss.

Above- We’ve been asking for Miami to get the ball into the hands of fast playmakers for 20 years. They finally did it with Smith and he fumbles!

Above- But Jacolby George is there with the play of the game. George runs 80-yards downfield working and jumps on the ball in the end zone.

Above- Great win, gotta celebrate it until Sunday night film and practice. But there is a lot to clean up for Miami’s offense. Split zone here with a TE in motion and Williams has the ball snapped way too early. With experience comes timing.

Above- Williams had a much better second half than first half. After early struggles he figures it out, but this pick was ugly and he could’ve worked the team into field goal range before the half.

Above- Dawson has to go back to the drawing board with some of these screens. Teams are figuring out formations and in no way was Xavier Restrepo far enough away from his blocker to make this work. Also- AGAIN TO THE BOUNDARY. This needs more space. Space creates time to work.

Above- In the second half Williams got really comfortable with Colbie Young. This could be a fun duo if Tyler Van Dyke remains out due to injury. Great ball placement, high and away form the Clemson DB. Young is tall and gets his chest and eyes back to the ball, no showboating stuff, just a technique-driven play.

Miami Defense

The Miami defense allowed Cade Klubnik to average 9.2 yards per attempt and throw two touchdowns. But they forced him into some bad situations that resulted in an interception and two fumbles with one lost to the ‘Canes defense.

I was more surprised at how shut down Will Shipley and Phil Mafah were. Shipley averaged 2.9 yards per carry while Mafah hit only 2.8. Klubnik had one 14-yard run but did lose a fumble. OC Garrett Riley is calling run plays with him that worked at TCU but not at CU.

Clemson gashed the Miami secondary for explosive plays all night. Jake Briningstool averaged 25.2 yards per catch with two TD’s. Six of the seven Tigers that caught a pass had a play for 17 or more yards.

But Rueben Bain Jr. was unstoppable. Bain Jr. came away with eight tackles, two sacks, two TFL’s and the forced fumble. Francisco Mauigoa was the tough ILB Lance Guidry’s defense needed on Saturday night. LB Mauigoa had a sack and two TFL’s of his own. Kam Kinchens got back on the board with an interception, and Leonard Taylor thrived again with two TFL’s.

Miami got to Klubnik five times for sacks, and recorded 10 TFL’s against the Tigers overall.

Above- A familiar sight from Miami vs. UNC but went in Miami’s favor this time as Will Shipley fumbles in the end zone.

Above- Clemson’s well respected Offensive Line coach retired and it looks like they forgot to replace him the past couple of years. Miami got to Klubnik on a strip sack here from Bain Jr.

Above- Leonard Taylor had been quiet until this one. He picked up two TFL’s against Clemson.

Above- KJ Cloyd got mossed on the deep ball from Clemson.

Above- Clemson tried the inside zone with the arc’ing HB as the lead blocker in case of a pull earlier in the game. It was snuffed out for a loss here, too. I think it’s James Williams who spilled this thing out to the sideline.

Above- Clemson had multiple Moss’ings of Miami defenders. Florida State has guys like Keon Coleman that are going to enjoy this film.

Above- How are you 6-foot-5 and giving this up? I know I know enjoy the “W” but damn I want the ‘Canes to beat FSU, not give up 500 yards on deep balls.

Above- And so then Riley tried it again. I just don’t understand why they think Klubnik is Max Duggan but clearly he doesn’t have the same gear nor power as a runner.

The Wrap

Whew y’all, a double OT win for the Hurricanes. Good for Mario Cristobal on getting off the schneid in home ACC games. I was watching with friends and it was an exciting game, even if it was low scoring prior to overtime.

Miami is clear favorite against UVA at home at The Rock on Saturday, October 28th. We’re still waiting for the official word on the kickoff time and network. I’ll be on the “live X’ing” of the game with Cam busy at his real job.

Enjoy it!