Miami Hurricanes open as BIG favorites over Virginia in week 9

Would you look at that. A win! AGAINST CLEMSON!!!! HELL YEA!!!!

As the Miami Hurricanes continue ACC play following a massive, 28-20 double overtime win over a Clemson Tigers program that had won the previous 4 games in this series by an AVERAGE of 37 points per game, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 9 ACC conference home game against a team nobody is expecting much out of, but who is coming off a major upset win themselves: the Virginia Cavaliers.

With no further ado, your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Per @DKSportsbook, Miami is an 18.5pt favorite at home against Virginia next weekend.



Over/Under 49.5 — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 22, 2023

That’s a BIG number, one that is indicative that these teams are worlds apart in terms of talent. However, Virginia just went into Chapel Hill at beat the same North Carolina team that Miami lost to in week 7, so overlooking the cavs would probably not be a wise idea.

Miami, 5-2 on the year, hosts the 2-5 Cavs — wow that was just their 2nd win of the season, huh? and ruined Carolina undefeated season as a 1 win team heading into that game? WOWOWOOW — in the middle of the day. The TV and Kick time info was released in the wee early hours of Sunday morning on ESPN’s website, then confirmed by FBSchedules.

Miami showed incredible focus and performance against Clemson. That will need to continue next week (and every week, please) as the season continues.

Go Canes

