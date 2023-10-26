ACC Rooting Guide: Week 9

After getting off to a hot start, the ACC has cooled off recently. Duke, Louisville, and UNC have all lost this month. Clemson is officially out of contention after their overtime loss to the Miami Hurricanes. FSU is the last undefeated team left. The conference’s only hope for a CFP participant is the team from Tallahassee. Yuck.

Let’s do some rooting.

Syracuse @ Virginia Tech - 10/26 at 7:30 PM EST, TV - ESPN

Both teams are coming off their bye weeks, but heading in opposite directions. The Orange have lost their first three conference games, while the Hokies are 2-1 in the ACC, coming off a win against Wake Forest a couple weeks back. What else can I say about this game? No really, I’m asking. I’ve got nothing else. Let’s go Syracuse.

#4 Florida State @ Wake Forest - 10/28 at 12:00 PM EST, TV - ABC

The Noles will be looking for revenge for last season’s home-loss to the Demon Deacons. FSU has more talent this year; Keon Coleman is a monster at wide receiver. Geez. Meanwhile, Wake doesn’t have Sam Hartman at QB anymore. Not great. Obviously, I am going to keep rooting against FSU no matter what. Maybe they’ll slip up in one of these ACC matchups. Let’s go Wake Forest.

UConn @ Boston College - 10/28 at 12:00 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

The Huskies are back to being awful on the football field. They’re 1-6 with games coming against two ranked teams in #21 Tennessee and #25 James Madison. Ooof. BC has won three games a row and might be rounding into form for their home stretch of ACC games. It would be nice if they stumbled here against an inferior opponent. I know the Huskies beat the Canes in the Final Four, but that’s a different sport. Let’s go UConn.

Clemson @ NC State - 10/28 at 2:00 PM EST, TV - CW Network

Oh Clemson. That was a tough loss to the Canes last Saturday night. The Tigers’ offense looks lost this season. They never seem to find a rhythm on that side of the ball, with turnovers and negative plays keeping them from finishing drives. NC State hopes they found some offense during their bye week; they were shut down by Duke’s defense a couple of weeks ago. If there’s one thing Clemson can still do well, it’s playing defense. Let’s go NC State.

Matchup of the Week

#20 Duke @ #18 Louisville - 10/28 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - ESPN

Another big-time matchup for Duke football in 2023. What planet am I living on? The Blue Devils hung with the Noles for a while last Saturday, but couldn’t finish the upset with a hobbling Riley Leonard at QB. He better get healthy for this game. The Cardinals’ home crowd is awesome. They are going to be fired up as their team still has a chance to reach the ACC Championship. I want Miami hosting a one-loss Louisville team next month. Let’s go Louisville.

Pittsburgh @ #14 Notre Dame - 10/28 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - NBC

The Panthers couldn’t keep their momentum going after their big upset win over Louisville a couple weeks ago, losing to Wake Forest this past Saturday. I don’t see them scoring too many points at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have a stout defense and are coming off a huge win over USC. This is tough. I can’t stand either of these teams. Let’s go Pitt.

#17 UNC @ Georgia Tech - 10/28 at 8:00 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

The Tar Heels completely choked at home against Virginia last Saturday night. It was a brutal loss considering Mack Brown’s squad had already beaten the Canes and don’t play FSU this season. It will be interesting to see how they respond. Tech came off their bye week after their crazy win at Miami with a home loss to Boston College. Not ideal. The Yellow Jackets are this year’s enigma team in the ACC. It’s anyone’s guess how they are going to play on a weekly basis. Hopefully they bring their best this Saturday. Canes fans have to root against UNC for the rest of the season to have any hope of sneaking into the 2023 ACC Championship Game. Let’s go Georgia Tech.