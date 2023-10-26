How to watch Miami vs Virginia in Week 9

Week 9 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to carry the momentum from last week’s massive win and get somewhere they haven’t been in a couple years: bowl eligibility.

After exorcising some (many) demons in the 28-20 (2OT) win over the Clemson Tigers, the Canes look to keep the momentum going this week with a win over the Virginia Cavaliers.

Here’s the info you need to watch this week’s game:

Virginia Cavaliers (2-5, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (5-2, 1-2 ACC)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -18.5, O/U 49.5; As of 3:45pm Thursday: Miami -18.5, O/U 47.5

While the Cavs’ record may not be the greatest, they’re tied with Miami at 1-2 in the ACC standings. And, furthermore, they did something last week that Miami has only done 3 times in the last decade, and 0 times in the last 5 years: beat North Carolina.

So, while this team may not be thought of as a tough test, let’s remember that any give Saturday things can get squirrely, so Miami better be on high alert. And we all know what happened the last time Miami played as a 3 TD favorite at Hard Rock. Rest assured that Mario Cristobal wants to leave no doubt about the outcome in this game.

You should be there at HRS if you can! It’s Homecoming after all! But if you can’t (like me, I have a work event for the secret day job), the least you can do is tune in and support your Canes, from wherever you live.

Go Canes

