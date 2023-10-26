Week 9 college football lines and picks

Well, that was rough.

A 3-7 mark last week dragged my overall record for the season all the way back down to even .500 at 43-43-1. Simply have to do better this week.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

VIRGINIA (+18.5) at Miami

Tremendous win last week. And yes, I could be talking about either of these teams. The Hoos are always, ALWAYS plucky, and I don’t see that changing on Saturday. Canes grind out a win (I hope), but this is going to unfortunately be a competitive game.

TENNESSEE (-3.5) at Kentucky

The hook makes me a tad nervous, so if you feel like waiting to see if it drops to three, I don’t blame you. I would. But for now, I’ll go with the team who’s running the ball and getting after the QB better. And the one that almost always wins in this series. Vols.

Georgia vs. Florida; UNDER 48.5

I hate unders, but Georgia’s offense isn’t the same without Brock Bowers, and their defense is still good enough to contain Florida’s offense.

COLORADO (+17) at UCLA

I’m not high on the Buffaloes, no. They had a nice, flashy start and gave an apparently-bad USC team a 7-point game. That all being said, 17 points is a lot, and I think they can keep this close enough to cover.

Clemson at NC STATE (+9)

I don’t trust Clemson right now. I also don’t trust the Wolfpack either. However, this is a rivalry game in what will be a hostile environment. I think NC State rises to the occasion and at least makes a game of this.

Oregon at UTAH (+6.5)

The Ducks kind of slogged their way through much of their 38-24 win over Washington State last week, and Utah is no joke, especially at home. This is a close game that I don’t know who wins, so I’ll take 6.5 and home field.

Oregon at Utah; OVER 47.5

Any total in the 40s for an Oregon game seems quite low. Utah is good enough to score points as well, so this one gets over.

DUKE (+4.5) at Louisville

This is a tough one, but I still really like what Duke did last week for 3 quarters in Tallahassee. Repeat that - even without Riley Leonard - and I think they’ve got a solid chance of winning.

Oklahoma at KANSAS (+9)

OU and Kansas are hard teams to figure out. The Sooners beat Texas, but almost got clipped at home to a bad UCF team. Kansas crushed UCF at home, but has lost 2 of its last 3. The game is in Lawrence, so I’ll count on a bounce-back showing from KU coming off a bye.

UNC (-12) at Georgia Tech

The Tar Heels got surprised last week, but they are way, way better than the Jackets, who just lost at home to Boston College. They should bounce back in a big way in Atlanta.

