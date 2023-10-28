Miami vs Virginia: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes escaped the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime today in front of a less than enthused crowd at Hard Rock Stadium, 29-26. Phew. Two overtime games in a row! Stressful stuff.

Let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. Rueben Bain Jr.

The stud freshman defensive end is taking TVD’s spot as the regular 1st star this season. Bain finished with 7 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, and a pass defended. His second sack ended Virginia’s hope of winning the game in regulation. That’s 4 sacks in the past two games. The dude has a motor; he never stops attacking. He also plays just as hard stopping the run as he does when he’s rushing the quarterback. I love everything about his game. Rueben Bain Jr. is my favorite Miami Hurricanes football player in several years. Special.

BAIN GETS THE SACK!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6CbvMS1bbb — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 28, 2023

2. Ajay Allen

Miami’s offense was not good today. Their passing game was non-existent. Running back Ajay Allen was the best and healthiest guy in the backfield for the Canes. He finished with 11 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown run was a true highlight reel play. Allen probably would’ve gotten his first 100-yard game in a Miami uniform if he didn’t get hurt in the third quarter. He is shifty and has speed in the open field. I hope he feels better soon.

3. Mark Fletcher Jr.

Fletcher came in to relieve Allen and saved his best plays for late in the game. The big freshman only had 47 yards on 11 carries, but he touched the ball all three plays in overtime, scoring the game-winning touchdown on a great sideline tip-toe run down the sideline. Fletcher did receive some great blocking on the play; was still a great individual effort. If he can get completely healthy soon, he can be a difference-maker on offense for Miami’s home stretch of games.

Honorable mention:

Colbie Young - He only had 3 receptions for 35 yards, but they were all important, athletic grabs. Young needs to be involved more in the passing game. He’s too talented not to be.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!