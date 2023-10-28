The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Virginia Cavaliers 2023 Edition

The Miami Hurricanes got their second ACC win of the 2023 season, bringing them to 2-2 in conference play and 6-2 overall. I’m subbing in for Cam for this week’s breakdown. Big shoes to fill. Of course, the Canes stressed me out by playing down to their competition, struggling with a less talented Virginia Cavaliers squad. There will just as much bad and ugly as good for this win.

Craig T. Smith penned the game recap:

I had the 3 stars:

And now, let’s get into The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good

Winning an ACC game. Getting to 2-2 in conference play. Winning two overtime games in a row.

Rueben Bain Jr. continuing his incredible freshman year. #44 had 7 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, and a pass defended today. He is rising up the ranks for Miami’s team MVP this season. Beast.

LB Francisco Mauigoa being all over the field. He is a rangy linebacker that covers a lot of ground. A welcome addition to the 2023 Canes defense.

RB Ajay Allen’s 26-yard touchdown run on Miami’s first drive in the third quarter. He was due to break one with the way he was running today. Dude hurdled Virginia’s Jonas Sanker on the way into the end zone. Highlight-reel play.

Branson Deen’s early fourth quarter sack to force a Virginia punt. Needed that there. Deen had two sacks on the day. It looks like he’s back to full strength. With the injuries along the defensive line, the Canes are going to need Deen down the stretch.

Two clutch field goals by Andres Borregales in the fourth quarter. It’s so nice having a great kicker. Canes fans can be thankful for that at least.

Ray Ray Joseph’s kickoff returns. The exciting freshman had three returns for 75 yards. I think it’s just a matter of time before he breaks one for a touchdown.

Kam Kinchens with the pick-six! Completely redeemed himself from his bad missed tackle in the first half. That’s the playmaking safety we know and love. It was a huge play for Miami’s defense at the time.

I undersold Kam’s play in the last bullet point. This was the biggest play of the day in my opinion. It completely turned the game around for the Canes. I am so glad Kam is healthy and making plays again.

KAM KINCHENS TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/MRRxaHlv8R — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 28, 2023

Rueben Bain Jr.’s GIGANTIC sack with less than a minute left in the game. The guy is a game wrecker.

The offensive line keeping TVD clean the entire game. They didn’t dominate like they did last week, but they were absolutely the best part of Miami’s offense today.

Winning the coin-toss for overtime two weeks in a row. Pure luck, but it’s an advantage to start on defense.

The banged-up running back combo of Ajay Allen and Mark Fletcher Jr. The two combined for 22 carries for for 114 yards and two touchdowns. 5.2 yards per carry isn’t bad for a couple guys who haven’t seen a ton of game action lately.

The run-blocking on Mark Fletcher’s three overtime carries. Javion Cohen was a mauler on Fletcher’s game-winning TD run.

JAVION COHEN FOR MVP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Brqot6aWyJ — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 28, 2023

Colbie Young had a couple athletic receptions. HE NEEDS TO GET THE BALL MORE! Ugh.

Andres Borregales again. He was 3 for 3 on field goals and booted all his kickoffs through the end zone.

Dylan Joyce. He had 4 punts for a 44.8 yard average. Seems like he’s getting better as the season goes on. I like it.

Held Virginia to a field goal in overtime. It was a defensive stop of sorts.

Two red zone stops.

10 TFLs

6 sacks

1 interception (for a touchdown) — Kinchens

0 sacks allowed

The Bad

Giving up an opening-drive touchdown to Virginia. They converted a 3rd and 13 with two Canes defenders missing tackles on the play. Not the way you want to start the game on defense.

Tyler Harrell touching the ball in the end zone on a kickoff, forcing the Canes to start their drive on their 5-yard line. Dumb and inexcusable. Just let the ball hit the ground and it’s dead. (Sigh).

Incomplete pass to..you guessed it..Restrepo on a third-and-short in the beginning of the fourth quarter. Another stare down. Virginia saw it coming from a mile away. (Deep sigh).

James Williams is so inconsistent. He’ll whiff on a tackle one play, then break up a long pass on the next. He’ll hesitate to go hit a running back in the hole on one play, then make a huge hit on the next. He’s both frustrating and exciting to watch.

Allowed 5 plays of 15-plus yards.

Only 4 plays of 15-plus yards on offense.

Advanced Stats. Too much purple on there for Miami. Purple is bad.

The Ugly

TVD’s first quarter interception. The ball was severely underthrown. If it was on target to Restrepo, he walks into the end zone.

Kinchens’ missed tackle on Virginia’s big pass play in the second quarter that set up a field goal. Can’t happen.

Only scoring 3 points in a half of football against Virginia, AT HOME. Pathetic.

First half play calling was uninspired. Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson knew TVD was playing, and not true freshman Emory Williams, right? Right?!

TVD’s second interception. What the hell was he looking at?! After a hot start to the season, Van Dyke has come crashing back down to earth. He looks outright bad during stretches of games. It sucks to watch.

TVD nearly throwing a third pick. I was yelling “Noooo!” as the ball was in the air. He looks miserable lately, which is exactly what you want from your starting quarterback.

Allowing a huge fourth down conversion to the Cavs midway through the fourth quarter. DC Lance Guidry should’ve dialed up the pressure there. Instead, the Canes fell back and gave Muskett time to find an open man. Bad play calling.

The refs missing a facemask penalty late in the game. TVD’s head was obviously yanked. No call. ACC referees..they’re fantastic!

NO facemask is called pic.twitter.com/aawdTz1oxQ — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 28, 2023

Giving up 12 catches for 152 yards to Malik Washington. He’s Virginia’s best offensive player, by far. The Canes defense should’ve had a better plan to defend him. That’s on the defensive coaching staff.

Plays run: Virginia ran 82 to Miami’s 55. That’s bad.

Allowing 24 first downs.

Allowing Virginia to convert 8 of 19 third downs and their only fourth down attempt.

Getting outgained 377 to 276 in total yards to Virginia, at home.

Giving up 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Virginia, at home.

Injuries. Miami was missing Akheem Mesidor and Nyjalik Kelly again, plus Don Chaney Jr. Henry Parrish Jr. barely played as well. To make matters worse, Ajay Allen got hurt during the game and didn’t return. The Canes are hurting at running back right now.

Team Grades

Offense: D

The offense was bad today. If Kam doesn’t intercept that pass for that third quarter pick-six, Miami goes home a loser today. TVD threw two more bad interceptions, and should’ve thrown a third. The running game was juuuust good enough to gain some first downs due to the offensive line and talent at running back. However, it wasn’t good enough to open up the passing game and make it easier for TVD to go downfield with the ball. The play calling was bland and ineffective for stretches. The quick, down-the-sideline passes aren’t working and there are too many inside-zone running plays being called. Get the running backs in space! Coach them to bounce it outside once in a while. It beats running into a crowd of bodies for three yards. I did like the running play calls in overtime. Overall, a weak performance. They will need to improve to beat NC State next Saturday night.

Defense: B

The secondary had some bad missed tackles, yet played the pass fairly well. They didn’t let anything get behind them. Still, the missed tackles are frustrating. The front seven played a good game for the most part. The run defense could’ve been more consistent, but there were some key stops. It’s hard to argue with 10 TFLs and 6 sacks. Bain and Deen (sounds like a pretty cool TV cop duo) combined for 4 of those sacks. They also had two red zone stops to hold Virginia to field goals. That’s not nothing. My only defensive coaching critique is Lance Guidry not bringing pressure on that fourth down midway through the fourth quarter. Muskett hadn’t done great with pressure up until that point. It would’ve been nice to see a blitz there. All in all, the Canes defense carried the day again. Good performance.

Special Teams: A-

The only thing keeping this from being an ‘A’ was Tyler Harrell’s dumb decision to touch the ball on that kickoff return. The kicking game was awesome yet again. Borregales is a weapon on offense. His 50 and 47-yard field goals in the fourth quarter were dead center and had plenty of distance. Dylan Joyce is going to be a weapon on special teams the next couple years. For now, he isn’t hurting the Canes and has a consistent leg.

Coaching: C-

I think a ‘D’ is too negative considering the Canes got the win. Plus, it was a solid defensive performance. That said, the offense’s output left a lot to be desired today. TVD’s interceptions were bad. He stared down Restrepo a couple more times. Overall, the passing game was vanilla. The running game was even more vanilla. It was too much of the same thing. No deep throws to Colbie Young or Jacolby George. No exotic running play calls to get Colbie Young or Jacolby George open deep. I’m concerned. Miami’s next three games are at NC State, at #4 FSU, and vs #18 Louisville. They need to step up their offensive game if they want to stand a chance against the Noles and Cardinals. For now, Miami fans should let out a deep breath and hope next week’s game doesn’t go to overtime (unless the Canes can pull it off three weeks in a row). It’s on to Raleigh.

That’s it for this installment of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

GO CANES!