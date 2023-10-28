GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

The Canes look to use last week’s 28-20 (2OT) win over the Clemson Tigers as a springboard to keep the good vibes going with a win over the visiting Virginia Cavaliers on Homecoming.

Here are your captains for Today’s game. They’re also showing the uniform combo: traditional Orange over White

The captains for Week 9

This is a big spot for Miami. There’s no room for a letdown performance after FINALLY beating Clemson. And, with a very, very big rivalry game just 2 weeks in the future, the focus needs to be here first, get the job done, then move on to next week.

So that’s where we’re at. Discuss all the action with your internet friends as Miami faces off against Virginia.

Go Canes