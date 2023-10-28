Recap: Miami 29, Virginia 26 F/OT

Two straight home overtime games, two straight thrilling wins.

One week after besting the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami clipped the Virginia Cavaliers 29-26 in overtime. The win improved the Canes to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.

It was a struggle for QB Tyler Van Dyke, who completed 20 of 30 passes for 163 yards and two interceptions. Miami’s signal caller also had multiple other throws that were dropped or otherwise could have been intercepted by defenders.

Ajay Allen, Jr. led Miami with 11 carries for 67 yards and a nifty 26-yard touchdown. Mark Fletcher added 47 yards on 11 carries with the walk-off 11-yard touchdown. Xavier Restrepo led Miami with 48 receiving yards on 3 catches.

Rueben Bain starred again for Miami, with 7 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and a pass defended. Brandon Deen had 2 sacks and Francisco Mauigoa had 1.5.

Virginia drew first blood with a 12-play 75-yard touchdown on its opening series, with Mike Hollins bowling in from a yard out for a 7-0 lead. After a Tyler Van Dyke interception and an exchange of several punts, each team tacked on a field goal to make the halftime score Virginia 10, Miami 3.

Miami started the second half with a flurry of scores. Allen brought Miami even with an electric run, leaping over a Virginia defensive back spinning, and ending up in the end zone. On the very next play, Kam Kinchens picked off a Tony Muskett pass and trotted in for an easy touchdown. Two plays, two touchdowns, and the game had turned on its head.

However, Virginia answered with 10 straight points after a methodical drive led to a field goal and Tyler Van Dyke threw his second interception of the game. Hollins scored his second touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run.

The teams traded field goals before Andres Borregales pushed through his second of the fourth quarter with from 48-yards with 1:23 left to tie the game at 23. Miami got the ball back with 0:27 left and all three timeouts from its own 20, but Mario Cristobal - similar to last week - took a knee and sent the game to overtime.

After Virginia settled for a 34-yard field goal, Miami went 25 yards on three runs by Fletcher. On the third, he cut outside, just avoided the sideline, and bowled his way across the goal line to end it.

Up next: Miami faces NC State on the road on 11/4. Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on 11/4