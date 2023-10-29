Film Review: Miami 29 - UVA 26

The Miami Hurricanes outlasted the Virginia Cavaliers 29-26 in overtime. The ‘Canes were double-digit favorites but trailed 10-3 at the half. Miami’s record is now 6-2 (2-2 in the ACC) while UVA slides to 2-6 (1-3 ACC).

In the Film Forecast I moved my score prediction from seven to 10, and well, never change your answers (you actually should re-think your answers on a test). The Canyonero keys to victory were:

1- Guidry be Guidry. Miami lined up with 5-6 at the line of scrimmage and brought pressure all night. The defense scored, multiple players picked up sacks, outside of a few rough series off of short rest the defense stepped back up.

2- Score some damn points. This one didn’t really happen. It took overtime to get to 29, and the offense was held to three in the first half.

3- Stay focused after a big upset win. Miami came out slow and sluggish. The ‘Canes definitely didn’t come out with renewed confidence and there’s no way Tyler Van Dyke is healthy.

The Doppler

Miami lost the Josh Gattis Time of Possession Battle 25-34 to the Hoos but managed to pull out the win thanks to a defensive touchdown. The ‘Canes turned the ball over twice, only managing one takeaway.

Miami’s defense skated away with a horrible Cristoballian game management by Elliott on his timeout prior to the tush push. UVA finished 8-of-19 on 3rd down and 1-of-1 on 4th down. Miami’s offense was 5-of-13 on 3rd and didn’t attempt a 4th down conversion.

This was a super clean game at Hard Rock with only two penalties called all game, both on Miami for 20 yards.

The place kickers were absolutely money on Saturday. Andres Borregales finished 3-of-3 on field goals including a 50-yarder and launched touchback after touchback. Will Bettridge was 4-of-4 on FG’s. Dylan Joyce and Daniel Sparks were both amazing in the punt game.

Instead of muffing a punt return, Miami’s Tyler Harrell muffed a kick return instead. However, Ray Ray Joseph has emerged as a return weapon on kickoffs.

Miami Offense

Tyler Van Dyke struggled mightily after sitting out last weekend with an injury. Once again, Mario Cristobal has QB issues. Van Dyke averaged 5.4 yards per attempt without a touchdown and threw two interceptions.

Ajay Allen was the workhorse back early on and had one of the most impressive touchdown runs I’ve ever seen. Allen averaged 6.1 yards per carry with a score but wound up on the bike after his leaping hurdle over a UVA defender.

Mark Fletcher returned from injury to average 4.3 yards per carry and score the game winning TD in overtime with a gutsy carry behind Javion Cohen.

Only three Miami receivers broke into double-digit yards per catch vs. the Hoos. Xavier Restrepo averaged 16 per grab and was wide open on the hesitation wheel route but Van Dyke under threw him for an ugly pick.

The offensive line allowed ZERO sacks and only three tackles for loss, all while hitting on 4.3 yards per carry as a team.

Above- Look, this is the right play call and the right read. Van Dyke just doesn’t have it right now. An injured leg and throwing hand, his throwing shoulder was injured a year ago. Something isn’t right and he’s completely lost his fastball.

Above- Miami has to call guard wrap and pull OL because Van Dyke can’t run. That gives UVA the advantage against a zone run, so you pull a guard. Pulling guards is a key for a LB and without a QB option or an RPO tag it’s too easy to jump the run for the Hoos.

Above- Truck toss is a great play, this is how a lot of coaches teach the toss. It’s not a bad toss. Fletcher just struggles to catch it on the run wit his eyes moving up field too quickly. UVA sees the pull and runs to it, I still think if he catches it clean he cuts up for a 1st down.

Above- The crux of college football not having a spring game against someone else, and no preseason is that what works in scrimmages when the QB isn’t live won’t work in games. Then what you’ve practiced all summer has to be adjusted against live action.

Van Dyke isn’t an “escape outside” QB. He’s finally learning that and stepping up into the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield, and throwing a good ball to Restrepo.

Above- The 1st of two Offensive Plays of the Game for Miami. Ajay Allen’s leaping TD is clearly one of them. Just proof that a Power 5 football player is an insane athlete.

Above- Van Dyke with no juice behind his throws is picked off again. This pick causes Miami to go full 12 personnel run game in OT which works!

Above- Fletcher runs behind Cohen on guard wrap. The entire right side blocks down, including the WR in a nasty split. Cohen is out there on a UVA DB. He slows one defender, blocks another, and Fletcher does the rest.

Miami Defense

The Miami defense did their damn job and were on the field for an eternity at times with the offense punting and picking their way off the field in a hurry in the first half. UVA QB Tony Muskett averaged only 6.3 yards per attempt and threw one interception with zero touchdowns.

RB Perris Jones averaged 6.4 yards per carry against the ‘Canes but Mike Hollins was held to only 3.8ypc (with two TD’s), Kobe Pace was held to 2.5ypc and Muskett wasn’t nearly as effective running the ball as he had been this season.

Malik Washington got his against Miami. Washington averaged 12.7 yards per catch on 12 grabs with a 64-yarder to boot.

UVA’s offensive line tried to hold Miami at bay but Rueben “Hurricane” Bain Jr. was dominant. Bain picked up two more sacks, 2.5 TFL’s and a key PBU with a bat down at the LOS. Linebacker Mauigoa had a big game as well, logging 1.5 sacks, 2.5 TFL’s and six stops.

The team had six sacks, 10 TFL’s two PBU’s and a pick six from Kam Kinchens.

Above- Miami’s tackling was suspect all game. We’re at that point in the season where coaches don’t want to touch a soul in practice because of injuries. But if you follow a more rugby model and put crash pads down, and use a bag between the ball carrier and tackler, you can get close to real finishes without all of the impact.

Above- Nothing special here. You can see where a mobile QB is an issue inside the +5 yard line. Think about the future, Jack. FSU with Trey Benson and Jordan Travis will be an issue for Miami in the deep red zone.

Above- Battle of the clueless game day coaches. Tony Elliott burns a timeout, even though his team got the first down on the tush push, which negated the play. Then they run this mess and have to punt.

Above- Muskett reads this low to high, it’s complete, and another broken tackle by a DB in space. If I’m teams I’m figuring out my damnedest best way to make Miami’s CB’s work in space to finish.

Above- The ‘Canes have really cleaned up their rush lanes. It helps to have a veteran like Branson Deen back in the lineup. QB Draw from UVA was stoned most of the night.

Above- Miami’s “Defensive Play of the Game” was the pick 6 from Mr. Kam Kinchens. Kinchens jumps the stick route and takes it to the house. Kinchens is a high risk-reward player as many ball hawk types are.

Above- UVA goes with outside zone and stretch type plays to get Mike Hollins against a CB. It’s exactly what FSU and Louisville will do with their big backs. Make Miami’s CB’s tackle in space 1-on-1.

The Wrap

Another overtime game, and another OT win. Will Miami start to hold five fingers up? Cristobal and the ‘Canes get NC State off an upset. We’ll dive deeper into the Pack on Thursday.

Miami will open their November slate by heading to IMFB country here in Raleigh, NC to face the Wolfpack. NC State is coming off of an upset win over Clemson. The forecast for the 8pm kickoff is going to be in the mid-50’s.

If you’re coming to the game, don’t forget about our Raleigh Storm Chaser (above).