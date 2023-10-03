ACC Power Rankings: Week 6

The Miami Hurricanes entered their bye week with a perfect record of 4-0 and had a week off to rest and ready for the ACC schedule ahead.

They were joined on a bye week by Florida State, North Carolina, and Wake Forest among the conference. Outside of those four teams, eight of the other ACC teams played one another and the other two played very different types of opponents.

1. Florida State Seminoles (4-0)

Week Five Result: Bye Week

After a bye week, Florida State plays at home against Virginia Tech and then Syracuse. Their spot at the top of these rankings should likely be safe for the first two months of the 2023 season.

Week Five Result: Bye Week

Miami is coming off a bye week with a home game against Georgia Tech, who just lost by double digits to Bowling Green. They then get a huge test on the road against North Carolina, possibly a chance to move into the top spot in these power rankings.

Week Five Result: Bye Week

The Tar Heels will likely get their to biggest tests of the season after their bye week, playing Syracuse and Miami, bo

Week Five Result: Win over NC State, 13-10

The only undefeated team in the ACC that played and won a game during week five, Louisville just barely edged out NC State. Through five games, the Cardinals have already won three games against ACC opponents. They'll play their first ranked opponent this week though when they host Notre Dame.

Week Five Result: Loss to Notre Dame, 21-14

One of the two previously undefeated teams in the ACC, Duke was unable to beat Notre Dame for a second win against a ranked opponent on the season. With a bye week in week six, they’ll have another opportunity to beat a ranked opponent when they play Florida State after a game against NC State.

Week Five Result: Win over Syracuse, 31-14

After beginning the season 2-2 and 0-2 in the ACC, Clemson picked up a huge win on the road against an undefeated Syracuse team. They play Wake Forest this week before having a bye week ahead of their October 21 game in Miami.

Week Five Result: Loss to Clemson, 31-14

Syracuse lost their first game of the season against Clemson, their chance to prove they may be a real contender for a spot in the ACC Championship game. Bit they have immediate chances to get back into the race with road games against North Carolina and Florida State in the next two weeks.

Week Five Result: Bye Week

After a loss to Georgia Tech, Wake Forest had their bye week. They now play back-to-back road games against Clemson and Virginia Tech.

9. NC State Wolfpack (3-2)

Week Five Result: Loss to Louisville, 13-10

After a win over Virginia, NC State lost by a field goal to Louisville in the fourth quarter. They will have a chance to get back in the win column with a home game against Marshall and then a road game against Duk.

Week Five Result: Win over Virginia, 27-24

Boston College finally picked up their first win against an FBS team when they beat the winless Virginia Cavaliers. Their schedule sets up nicely for the rest of the season though with games against Army, Georgia Tech, UConn, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Miami.

11. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3)

Week Five Result: Loss to Bowling Green, 38-27

After a huge win on the road over Wake Forest, Georgia Tech blew a 14-0 lead over Bowling Green in what should have been an easy win. They gave up 38 unanswered points en route to a 38-27 loss. Entering a week where they play Miami. they should be feeling way better on a three-game winning streak but instead has absolutely no momentum.

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3)

Week Five Result: Win over Pittsburgh, 38-21

After losses to Purdue, Rutgers, and Marshall, it felt like Virginia Tech was headed for another really bad season. But a win over Pittsburgh has the needle moving up a little bit. But their next four games come against Florida State, Wake Forest, Syracuse, and Louisville. This could quickly turn back to a rough year.

13. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4)

Week Five Result: Loss to Virginia Tech, 38-21

With a loss to Virginia Tech, the rest of Pittsburgh’s schedule is tough to find a toss-up game. They have Six ACC opponents who have definitely been better than the Panthers and Notre Dame to round out their non-conference schedule. Pittsburgh may be headed towards a two or three-win season, and that's if things go well.

Week Five Result: Loss to Boston College, 27-24

There are only three teams in the entire country who have started the season 0-5 up until this point. Virginia may be saved by having William & Mary this week. After that, the final six games of their season feature four ranked teams, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech. If we are sitting here in the first week of December with Pittsburgh and Virginia combined for two or three wins, I can’t say I would be that shocked.