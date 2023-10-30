Miami Hurricanes open as road favorites over North Carolina State in week 10

A win is a win but BOY That game against Virginia didn’t need to be that close.

As the Miami Hurricanes, fresh off consecutive overtime wins against Clemson and Virginia, continue their march thru the 2023 season, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 10 ACC conference road game against a feisty team that is fresh off their own upset win against Clemson: the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

With no further ado, your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Per @DKSportsbook, Miami opens as 4pt road favorites over NC State for Next Saturday's game.



Took a couple minutes, but the O/U was also released yesterday:

NC State has been a tough team under Dave Doeren. And, they proved that again last weekend by winning the Textile Bowl against Clemson. Doeren also supported his team against the bashing (kinda) of former Carolina Panthers WR Steve Smith, who said NC State is a basketball school and they were just waiting for that season to tip-off.... which is all just an excuse to embed this here tweet:

"Tell Steve Smith in the studio, this ain't a basketball school. He can kiss my ass."



In any event, Miami and NC State have played some interesting games of late. Miami is on a 4-game winning streak against the Wolfpack, and hopefully that continues this weekend.

But there you have it. Miami opens as a road favorite against NC State. More on this game as the week continues.

Go Canes