New Canes Kicks Alert

CLASSIC TRAINERS ROOTING FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI.
Show off your University of Miami Hurricanes pride with the adidas Rivalry Low shoes. This classic ‘80s silhouette takes on the school colors on a textile upper and pairs Sebastian the Ibis with the signature 3-Stripes and Trefoil logos.
Whether it is game day or the weekend, never leave your school spirit behind.
Details
- Regular fit
- Lace closure
- Textile upper
- Textile lining
- Rubber outsole
- Imported
- Product color: Team Dark Green / Cloud White / Collegiate Orange
- Product code: IE7703
Loading comments...