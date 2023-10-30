Monday Musings: Finding a way

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!!

Which means it’s time to grab an orange fork and a green knife and gobble up a bowl of Canes-related goodness freshly served from my mind.

1) Man, I love winning, but it’s tough for my heart to keep taking games like this. To be clear, I felt like this would be a close game. Took UVA plus the points in my picks piece and knew it was a lock. Because, well, this game is always a nailbiter. Shouldn’t be, but somehow always is.

2) Miami’s ground game makes me smile. Yes, statistically it was an okay day. 26 rushes for 113 yards (4.3 ypc) and 2 scores. But it was late in the game where Miami’s offensive line began to impose its will. Then, overtime happened, and Virginia just couldn’t stop UM’s ground game. 3 runs, 25 yards, one ball game.

It’s becoming clear that Miami wants to lean on its ground game when it’s crunch time, and they should want that. I want the ball in the hands of Ajay Allen, Don Chaney, Mark Fletcher, and Henry Parrish. With the high-level blocking happening in front of them, that’s a great formula for winning. And that’s especially the case........

3)....when Tyler Van Dyke is playing terribly. My word, what a forgettable showing from Miami’s signal caller. The Georgia Tech game was a nightmare. This was on that same level. I know he’s dealing with an injury right now, but if he’s not healthy and the level of play is a result of that, then it’s Emory Williams time again. Mario is so coy about injury info that who really knows, but some of those throws simply looked like bad decisions rather than physical limitations. Something needs to change because that type of play won’t cut it against anyone else on Miami’s schedule this year.

4) Miami’s resilience really caught my eye on Saturday. The Canes were able to turn a 10-3 deficit into a 17-10 lead in two plays. A 26-yard highlight reel run by Allen followed by a pick-six by Kamren Kinchens surged Miami in front. Then, down 20-17, Miami found a way to keep their cool and press forward and tie the game twice down the stretch.

That kind of bounce back doesn’t always happen when things go against the Canes in recent years. Same against Clemson down 17-7. Miami is undoubtedly playing hard and no-quit football under Cristobal. As much as I’m annoyed by certain aspects of his coaching process, this is something I completely respect.

5) Rueben Bain, Jr. and the pass rush is continuing to do yeoman’s work. 6 sacks for the defensive overall. Bain had 2 sacks again and was generally disruptive throughout the game. They’ll need that throughout a tough stretch of games coming up.

6) Miami is a 4-point favorite at NC State on Saturday. The Wolfpack bounced back strongly against Clemson. They’re a tough team to figure out at times. Doors blown off by Duke, then beat a (down) Clemson team convincingly. No idea what to expect at this point regarding Saturday. At least not yet. Will see how I feel when I do my picks on Thursday.

Go Canes!