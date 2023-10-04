Week 5 - Florida College Football Power Rankings

Week 5 is in the books, so its time to look back on what went on with the Florida teams. I’m here to offer an unbiased ranking of the state of Florida college football teams. This analysis is based off of the eye test, the records of each program, and a little expectation for what’s to come.

No sugar coating, so lets dive in!

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Florida State Seminoles - Next Game 10/7 vs Virginia Tech 3:30 ABC

Ranking: Associated Press - 5th, AFCA Coaches Poll - 5th

Florida State had a BYE week last week and still dropped a spot in the Coaches Poll marking the 3rd straight week of drops. As VT comes to town, the Noles are looking to shore up their fundamentals.

Saturday's game has been selected for ABC and will be our fourth ABC appearance in our first five games



Our first three games on ABC this season totaled 19.36 Million viewers#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/qAJfc1J6d5 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 1, 2023

2: Miami Hurricanes - Next Game 10/7 vs Georgia Tech 8pm ACCN

Ranking: Associated Press - 17th, AFCA Coaches Poll – 17th

Miami had a BYE week to get healthy and prepare for a GT team coming off of an embarrassing loss to Bowling Green. This is the beginning of an 8 week barrage of conference games. With Kam returning, and Miami wearing special jerseys, look for a big night from the Canes as they seek a 5-0 start.

3: Florida Gators - Next Game - vs Vanderbilt 10/7 4:00 PM SECN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (1) Votes

The Gators struggled to score against Kentucky and lost a game that was far less competitive than the final score suggested. They cant afford to overlook anyone on the schedule and Sandy isn't coming to town to lay down during UF’s Homecoming.

4: UCF Knights - Next Game - @ Kansas - 10/07 - 4:00 PM - FOX

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

UCF blew a huge lead and lost a nail biter to Baylor... the Gus Bus is riding on flats in Spaceville. The Knights are on a 2 game losing streak and look to right the ship this week @ Kansas. The Social Media team didn't even bother with a graphic after that loss... lol.



FINAL

UCF 35

Baylor 36 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 30, 2023

5: Florida International - Next Game - @ New Mexico St - 10/4 9:00 PM CBSSN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

FIU got knocked off by Liberty 38-6 in their last game. Nothing special to report here, The loss brought them to 3-2 on the season. This is the first of 4 consecutive nationally televised Wednesday night games for FIU. Weird schedule, but we have football on Wednesday nights for awhile :)

First Wednesday game of the season is up next ✅ pic.twitter.com/uQcE1w3BC8 — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) September 28, 2023

6. South Florida - Next Game - 10/07 vs UAB - 4:00 PM - ESPN2

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

USF beat Navy on the road and looks to get a third straight victory when they face UAB. UAB has only won 1 game this season but is favored over 3-2 USF. The disrespect is real.

7. Florida Atlantic - Next Game 10/7 vs Tulsa 6pm

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

FAU is opening AAC play this week against Tulsa.

Be there this Saturday for our Inaugural AAC Game!



️ Saturday 10/7

⌚️ 6:00PM EST

FAU Stadium | Boca Raton, FL

️ https://t.co/bdnqFBjspZ#TriCountyTakeover#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/qoSaEyafr9 — Florida Atlantic Football (@FAUFootball) October 2, 2023

With “games being played”, we’ll continue to revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

