Film Forecast: Georgia Tech at Miami

The Miami Hurricanes will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, October 7th at 8pm. The game between 4-0 Miami and 2-3 Tech will be broadcast on the elusive ACC Network.

Miami had the weekend of September 30th off while Georgia Tech lost to Bowling Green 38-27. Ga. Tech coach Brent Key was supposed to turn the program around after the Geoff Collins Era tanked in following in Paul Johnson’s flexbone footsteps.

The Doppler

Bill Connelly’s SP+ analytics has the ‘Canes as their 12th best team in the country. Miami’s offense is 17th, defense 13th and kicking game 19th. Georgia Tech is ranked 77th overall, 65th on offense, 86th on defense, and 99th in kicking.

All data below is against FBS opponents only.

Miami is 6th in points per game with 42.3 while Georgia Tech is 49th with 28.5 PPG. Miami is 14th in points allowed with 14.3, while GT is 108th with 35.3 PPGA.

Miami is 3rd in yards per play while Ga. Tech is 36th. The ‘Canes are 4th in points per play, while the Jackets are 58th.

The Hurricanes are 124th in penalties per game with 8.3 per game. Ga. Tech is 54th in FBS with 5.5 per game.

The ‘Canes are 9th in the country in turnover margin with a +1.3 rate. The Jackets are 63rd in FBS with a 0.0 turnover margin.

GT Offense

The Jackets finished a lowly 2-of-8 on 3rd down conversions, and only 1-of-3 on 4th downs against Bowling Green. GT lost the Josh Gattis Honorary Time of Possession Award 17 to 42 to the Falcons. QB Haynes King threw four touchdowns with two interceptions on 9.4 yards per attempt.

Tech’s run game was stymied by a 2-3 MAC school. The Jackets O-Line has been their weakness, and that’s Key’s position group. Key played offensive line at Georgia Tech under George O’Leary. Jamal Haynes averaged 5.6 yards per carry but the team averaged 3.3ypc including sack stats.

WR Dominick Blaylock caught seven balls for 131 yards (18.7 yards per catch) for GT. Thus far, Lance Guidry’s defense has allowed one receiver to get theirs in each game- but it hasn’t hurt the undefeated ‘Canes. Eric Singleton Jr. added 21.3 yards per grab with one TD.

The Tech O-Line allowed three sacks and six TFL’s to the Falcons. BG also returned an interception for a touchdown which pretty much put the nail in the Jackets coffin.

Above- It started out on the right foot for GT against Bowling Green. The Jackets QB Haynes King throws a dime for a TD off of play-action. Brent Key loves the run game so the PAP game will work early on.

Above- An area of concern for DC Lance Guidry and Miami has to be Key’s determination to run the football. Francisco Mauigoa and the ILB’s need to play tough football. Miami has been without 2-3 defensive linemen in every game.

Above- Post-snap RPO’s to speedy athletes in the flat scares me. Miami has been weak in the flats, and Corey Flagg Jr. and Mauigoa aren’t exactly coverage experts.

Above- on the end zone cut you can see that Jaden Davis needs to be closer to the box against GT to slow this type of RPO game down.

Above- King isn’t exactly Riley Leonard (hope his leg is okay) or Jordan Travis, but he can pick up 1st downs with his legs. Miami needs to stay disciplined in their rush lanes. At times, the DL has reverted back to the Manny Diaz ways of being sloppy in lanes and leaving giant gaps in the middle of the defense.

Above- With Kinchens out I was worried about not having a ball hawk on the defense. Turnovers have been few and far between. Te’Cory Couch stepped up against Temple, and needs to again against Tech if Miami wants to cruise.

Above- The flats, athletes catching swing routes off motion, communication between the linebackers and defensive backs to rotate and adjust... that’s a lot of OODA Loop interference there for Miami’s back seven.

GT Defense

The Ga. Tech defense allowed 8.2 yards per pass attempt and a touchdown from Falcons QB Connor Bazelak. Bazelak hit Finn Hogan six times for 102 yards (17ypc) and a TD. Five different Falcons had explosive (15-yards or more) receptions against the Jackets defense.

On the ground BG’s running back, Terion Stewart, rushed for 5.3 yards per carry with a touchdown. The Falcons finished with 3.9 yards per carry (including sacks) and three scores on the ground.

GT’s defense only got to the Bowling Green QB twice, but did log eight TFL’s and four PBU’s on the afternoon.

Above- GT’s run defense is absolutely terrible. The Jackets have given up 100’s of rushing yards in every game this season.

Above- GT only got to BG twice, but both were pretty big sacks. The Tech defensive line only has a small handful of sacks all season. Miami OC Shannon Dawson needs to keep putting RB’s in the flat as ‘rush routes’ so Tyler Van Dyke has a dump off.

Above- Miami RB’s and tight ends have gone underutilized in the passing game. The ‘Canes need to get both groups going (that’s also on Henry Parrish Jr. for dropping balls). The flats are open versus everyone, but especially GT.

The Jackets can’t tackle in space, their DB’s are unwilling participants, and Miami has Riley Williams, Jaleel Skinner, maybe Elijah Arroyo and Chris Johnson Jr. as well as Brashard Smith that can be deadly in the flat.

Above- Tyler Van DonovanMcNabb needs to keep the read option part of his game working. Van Dyke has proven he’s in a much better place athletically in ‘23 compared to ‘22. Don’t abandon that aspect now. Keep teams guessing and reacting.

Above- So what is open? Crossing routes! Shallow Cross, arc’ing slide routes, anything near the LOS that involves some motion and forces GT to communicate on the back end. The Jackets were terrible at passing off receivers vs. the Falcons, keep that going on Saturday.

The Forecast

Miami is a 91.7% favorite per ESPN. The Canyonero keys to victory from the summer were making the GT offense throw the ball, winning the kicking game, and winning the off week. This is Miami’s second ‘test’ of the season, time to see if the ‘Canes can hold up to the pressure of the ACC.

1a. Make GT one dimensional. Yeah instead of forcing them to throw, which was my two cents in the summer, I disagree now. Make GT have to run the football. King has two ‘big play’ threats at WR and has shown a little gunslinger quality at times. He’ll make mistakes, but does Miami have Kinchens back there this week to take advantage?

1b. Dominate GT with the run game. I think Miami needs to be concerned about Haynes King’s arm and ability to make chicken salad from chicken (poop). But if Miami controls the tempo of the game and just dominates GT with the rushing attack- it won’t matter. SC State rushed for 150+ against the Jackets, Miami should hit the 400-yard mark.

2- Win the special teams. If this is your first film forecast, I’m obsessed with culture and kicking. I think head coaches should focus on those two items and hire competent OC’s and DC’s to handle the rest. With that said, Miami has lost to a bad GT team on kicking errors before.

Own the damn kicking game, Coach Cristobal! Stop being aloof about who is in charge, it’s you! It will be inexcusable for Miami to continue having punt return issues after having a week off to fix the problem.

3- Win the off week. We’re going to find out if the new-new-new Miami can survive an off week or if it’s business as usual. I have a feeling Matt Lee, Kam Kinchens, and Xavier Restrepo have the b’ys dialed in. It’s a home game against Georgia Tech, it’s time to dominate the ACC.

Prediction: My summer prediction was Miami by 10. I’m changing that to Miami by 14.