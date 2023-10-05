How to watch Miami vs Georgia Tech in Week 6

Week 6 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to keep the momentum going.

Fresh off a bye week, the Canes start the ACC portion of the schedule by hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. GT is reeling a bit coming into this game, after getting blown out by Bowling Green 38-27 last week. That score doesn’t even come close to telling the story of the game. GT went up 14-0 early......THEN GAVE UP 38 UNANSWERED POINTS TO BOWLING GREEN!!!!! That performance was so bad, GT demoted their DC the day after the game.

Here’s the info on how to watch this year’s Miami Nights blackout jersey game:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-0, 0-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 8:00pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -16.5; As of 1:30pm Wednesday: Miami -19.5, O/U 57.5

I’m gonna be honest here: this game shouldn’t be close. Miami is a better team than Georgia Tech by any metric, and that needs to prove itself to be true on the field this Saturday night.

This is a spot — against an inferior team and/or off a bye week — where Miami has struggled in recent years. There have been far too many times where the Canes play down to, or below, the level of their opponent, and what should have been an easy win turns instead into a nightmare. For Mario Cristobal’s Canes to truly take a step forward, it wasn’t JUST beating Texas A&M that needed to happen. It’s beating the likes of Georgia Tech and keeping things moving that needs to become commonplace, as well.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.