Week 6 college football lines and picks

It’s time for another week of picks. Last week’s record of 6-4 was the first winning mark since Week 0, which also served to push my season record back to .500 at 28-28-1. The real kick in the pants was Duke +5.5 giving up a last-second touchdown and 2 -point conversion to lose by 7. Hard to believe that Notre Dame doesn’t grind the game down and kick a field goal there to win by two (I suppose they did try that by running, but Duke allowed the touchdown nonetheless). And even despite the touchdown, the two-point conversion failing would have covered for Duke. Them’s the breaks, I reckon.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

Georgia Tech at MIAMI (-19.5)

I picked Miami this week to win 38-17, so this is in line with that. I’m always a little bit worried about Miami winning big over a conference opponent - and I’ve had reason to over the last several years - but I really love how the Canes are playing so far this year. I’m all in.

ALABAMA (-1.5) at Texas A&M

That Crimson Tide defense is legit, and the offense seemed to find its stride last week in Starkeville. QB Max Johnson is about to be in over his head after a nice game last week.

KENTUCKY (+14.5) at Georgia

Georgia is a tough matchup for Kentucky because their run defense will slow down the Wildcats’ rushing attack. That being said, this feels like a game that’s scrappy and competitive for four quarters, just as Auburn was for the Bulldogs last week.

Syracuse at UNC (-9.5)

The Tar Heels reportedly are getting Tez Walker back after the NCAA reversed course, which is a huge bump for UNC’s offense. Even if he doesn’t go on Saturday, UNC should win this game by double digits. If he does? Could be quite lopsided.

COLORADO (-4.5) at Arizona State

Colorado’s not great, but they’re not THIS bad, Vegas. Come on now. Buffaloes comfortably eclipse this number against one of the worst Power Five teams there is.

Arizona at USC; OVER 72

When Vegas finally starts raising their game totals against the Trojans, I might start thinking under. Their explosive offense and poor defense again get them over the total against the Wildcats.

OREGON STATE (-9.5) at Cal

I’m starting to believe in the Beavers after they took down Utah last week. Cal is poor, and Oregon State is double digit points better than them anywhere - when they’re on their game. I’ll chance that they are on Saturday.

Texas vs. Oklahoma; OVER 60.5

Before last year, the previous 6 games in the series all went over this point total. I will take that trend to continue this year and bank on the over again.

LSU (-5) at Missouri

Another road favorite, I’m counting on the more talented of the Tigers to bounce back after a tough loss last week.

ARKANSAS (+11.5) at Ole Miss

Can Ole Miss keep that same intensity after last week’s massive win over LSU? Arkansas took the Tigers to the limit in Baton Rouge this year, so they’re used to playing a tough game in a hostile environment. This one also comes down to the wire.

