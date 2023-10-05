Canes Trivia - Did You Know?

Figured I would drop a 10 pack this week as we await ACC Play.

Did you know:

1. Miami enters this game with the top ranked scoring offense in the ACC with an average of 43.8 points per game, which is also good for 8th in the nation.

Did you know:

2. The Hurricanes are also 1st in the conference in Rushing Yards Per Game with 222.5 ypg.

Did you know:

3. The last three meetings between Georgia Tech and Miami at Hard Rock Stadium have been decided by one (25-24 Miami win in 2017), seven (28-21 GT overtime win in 2019) and three (33-30 Miami win in 2021) points.

Did you know:

4. Miami leads the series 14-13 (MIA, W2)

Did you know:

5. GT only has 1 win ever over Miami at Hard Rock Stadium (prev.: a 28-21 overtime win on Oct. 19, 2019)

Did you know:

6. Miami is the only ACC team that hasn’t played a conference game yet.

Did you know:

7. Miami is the sixth-most improved offense in FBS this season, averaging 151.6 yards/game more than it did in 2022.

Did you know:

8. Georgia Tech is the seventh-most improved offense in FBS this season, averaging 142.2 yards/game more than it did in 2022.

Did you know:

9. The Hurricanes are the only team in the ACC ranked in the top two in the conference in both scoring offense (43.75 points, No. 1) and scoring defense (12.5 points allowed, No. 2).

Did you know:

10. Van Dyke has already surpassed last season’s touchdown pass total despite playing in just four games.

That’s it for this lightening round. Let’s get ready for a big performance from our guys Saturday Night at Hard Rock Stadium. Go Canes!