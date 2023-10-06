ACC Rooting Guide: Week 6

We have an almost-full ACC slate this week. #19 Duke is on a bye after the most heartbreaking loss I can think of in a while (chuckles). Pittsburgh is also on a bye, whatever. What was that last crazy loss at Duke again? I can’t quite put my finger on it. Oh wait..

It better not take a last-second miracle for the Miami Hurricanes to beat Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Let’s get to the non-Miami ACC games and do some rooting!

William & Mary @ Virginia - 10/7 at 12:00 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

(Deep sigh). This will be Virginia’s best chance at a win this season. Think about how sad that is. The scary thing for the Cavaliers is that William & Mary is no pushover of a team. They haven’t played any Power 5 schools, but they are 4-1 and will be HYPED for the chance to go into Charlottesville and pull off the upset. I want to see it. Let’s go William & Mary.

Boston College @ Army - 10/7 at 12:00 PM EST, TV - CBS Sports Network

This is another matchup of a bad ACC team against an opponent I can get behind. It’s hard not to root for Army. The Black Knights lost to Syracuse last week, but were leading at halftime. That’s something, right? Meanwhile, BC barely beat Virginia last week at home. I think Army can get the win in West Point. Let’s go Army.

Marshall @ NC State - 10/7 at 2:00 PM EST, TV - CW Network

The Thundering Herd are 4-0 and already have a victory over an ACC school, as they beat Virginia Tech on 9/23. Sadly, that’s about all I know about the West Virginia school this season. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are coming off a tough home loss to Louisville where they held a 10-0 lead at halftime, but could not get on the scoreboard in the second half. That hurts. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for NC State, as they play Duke, Clemson, and Miami the next three games. Current Canes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry came from Marshall. That’s enough for me. Let’s go Marshall.

Wake Forest @ Clemson - 10/7 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

The Demon Deacons are coming off a bye after losing to Georgia Tech, 30-16. Tech subsequently lost to Bowling Green, 38-27. Yikes. To be fair to Tech, Wake Forest’s three wins came against Elon, Vanderbilt, and Old Dominion. Not the best competition. Clemson has definitely taken a step back, but they’d have to take several gigantic leaps back to lose to Wake this year. The Tigers have a bye next week, then play our beloved Canes. I’d rather them be coming off a win and feeling overconfident. Let’s go Clemson.

Virginia Tech @ #5 Florida State - 10/7 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - ABC

This game could get ugly. The talent difference between the Noles and the Hokies is huge. I know FSU struggled with Boston College and a seemingly down Clemson team, but I think they are going to roll Virginia Tech. I can’t say I want Florida State to win, however it would be cool if they and Miami were both undefeated when they play each other in November. Like I said though, I can’t say I want Florida State to win. Let’s go Virginia Tech.

Syracuse @ North Carolina - 10/7 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - ESPN

Syracuse got whooped up on by Clemson last week. I can’t say I didn’t see it coming. UNC is coming off their bye week and are looking to improve their overall play despite being 4-0. I don’t see the Orange hanging with Drake Maye and his offense, especially on the road. Keep the undefeated ACC teams going! Let’s go North Carolina.

Matchup of the Week

#10 Notre Dame @ #25 Louisville - 10/7 at 7:30 PM EST, TV - ABC

Miami’s arch nemesis is involved in the biggest ACC game two weeks in a row. Ugh. The school of Rudy pulled one out of their butts last week when it looked like they were dead at Duke. Oh well. I know Louisville is 5-0. I also know they only scored 13 points last week against NC State. That’s not going to do it against a really good Notre Dame defense. Louisville’s crowd is going to be insane on Saturday night. Maybe that can help propel the offense to some big plays. Let’s go Louisville.