Miami Hurricanes Opponent Q&A: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with From The Rumble Seat

Q1. So, let’s start with the elephant in the room: GT just got blown out by Bowling Green at home, then demoted the DC the next day. What’s going on with the Tech defense, and is the move to switch coordinators going to help?

Josh Brundage: After Geoff Collins was fired in the middle of last season, the defense did show some improvement under the current staff. I think Brent Key wanted to save as much continuity as he could going into this year, so he left the defensive staff largely intact. That has proven to have been a mistake.

I don’t know if the staff responsibilities being shuffled will make a huge difference this year, but it does point pretty clearly to him cleaning house on that side of the ball next year… at least we hope. Tech’s defense couldn’t get push up front or off the field on third down against Bowling Green, so none of that bodes well this week against the Miami offense… or any of those guys keeping their jobs after the season is over

On the bright side, Key was very candid about how appalled he was by the results of that game in his press conference, and took full blame himself, which was refreshing, compared to that last guy.

Q2. Haynes King — who Miami saw last year when he was at Texas A&M — has been much better than he previously showed. What’s changed for him to show this kind of improvement?

Brundage: I can’t find the article about it, but I know when he came on campus, our coaches were shocked at how little development he had seen under Fisher at TAMU. They said he was shockingly green for his level of recruit, especially as a former starter under Jimbo Fisher in the SEC… so long story short, he finally has coaches that are putting in the time to bring him along. He’s been mostly consistent this season, and is by far the best passer the Yellow Jackets have had since the Chan Gailey days.

He fell apart to some extent in the second half against Bowling Green, which is understandable at this point, by routinely over-shooting open receivers. Otherwise this year, he’s been consistently accurate, made good throws, and scrambled when he needs to instead of forcing the ball. He’s the first Tech QB that I can remember where I don’t instinctively hold my breath when he drops back to throw.

Q3. Along with King, the GT passing game has been a pleasant surprise. Tell me about the receivers leading the way.

Brundage: Wide Receiver might be the deepest position on the field for the Yellow Jackets. We have 5 guys in the double digits of catches, led by Malik Rutherford who has 22 receptions for almost 12 ypc. Eric Singleton Jr, Dominick Blaylock, and Christian Leary have all put up some good numbers this season, with Singleton having 5 TDs to his name already in this young season.

All of those guys have shown themselves to be reliable targets in the passing game, which has certainly helped King look even better at the QB position.

Q4. Miami has a very strong defensive front. Do you think GT will be successful blocking the Canes on Saturday?

Brundage: Tech’s offensive line has improved this season, but I would say they’re in the middle of the ACC overall. They’ve often been able to give King time to pass, and to his credit, King is great at feeling pressure and scrambling when he needs to - he has been sacked 6 times in 4 games, so that’s not too bad.

However, they haven’t faced a front 7 anywhere near the skill level of Miami’s, so I’m interested to see if they can hold up over the course of the game. Our 5 starters are serviceable to good, but you have to rotate OL in and out, and I don’t think we have the depth right now to hold up for 4 quarters against the Hurricane defense. I would expect more rollouts and counter run plays on Saturday than Tech has shown previously. I also expect King’s sack numbers to go up this weekend.

Q5. Circling back to the defense: Tech has given up more than 5.3 yards per carry to this point of the season. Knowing Mario Cristobal’s penchant to want to run the ball, will that trend continue or change with a new coordinator?

Brundage: I think the lines are the hardest place in football to overcome talent gaps, and Miami has a large one over Tech there between their O-line against the Yellow Jacket front 7. Heck, Bowling Green rushed all over us, so I don’t see a reason why the Hurricanes can’t. Our secondary is loaded with talent and experience, but without the front 7 getting any sort of consistent pressure, they’re often hung out to dry. You can only cover receivers at this level for so long.

Linebacker might also be the weakest position on the team, which is crazy since we base out of a 4-2-5 and we only routinely need 2 to be successful. This is anecdotal, but I feel like every time the opposing offense pops a big play, the replay shows a linebacker who didn’t cover the correct man, fill the correct gap, etc.

Tech’s game plan needs to be forcing Miami to throw the ball, but if the ‘Canes show early success on the ground, it will be a long day for the Yellow Jackets in Coral Gables.

Q6. Miami’s been very successful throwing the ball, and throwing it vertically. How does GT’s secondary stack up against what’s become a dynamic and explosive Canes passing game?

Brundage: Tech’s secondary should be the strongest unit on the team with all of the talent and experience back there. Jaylon King already has 2 interceptions to his credit on this young season, and LaMiles Brooks is always around the ball. It’s just up to the pass rush to make the QB uncomfortable enough to give them a chance.

I would feel far, far more comfortable in this game if Miami had to hit deep shots against our secondary to move the ball, as opposed to running it down our throats at will. Although, with the improvement Van Dyke has shown this season, I think it could be a long evening for the Tech defense.

Q7. Call your shot: What’s the score when Georgia Tech comes to visit Miami this Saturday evening?

I think Tech jumps out to an early lead on a couple of big plays, maybe something fluky happens, but I don’t think Tech has the depth to hang with this Miami team through 4 quarters. Tech looks better than they did last week, but it’s not enough. Miami wins 35 - 24.

