Miami vs Georgia Tech: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes blew a game in the worst way I’ve ever seen tonight. They ran the ball with less than 40 seconds on the clock instead of simply taking a knee, thus giving Georgia Tech a slim, fighting chance. Tech took advantage, scoring a miracle touchdown with 2 seconds left in the game and sending Miami home a loser, 23-20. I had originally written most of a completely different article below. But with that inexcusable loss, it has been altered and shortened significantly.

Let’s get to the three stars one star of the game.

1. Xavier Restrepo

I can barely type I’m so mad. I can say Restrepo was everywhere tonight and played his butt off for a Canes’ offense that was out of sync all night long. He had his career-best performance tonight, hauling in 12 receptions for 146 yards. Restrepo did all he could tonight to keep his team in the game. I respect the effort. The guy is having a great season.

Xavier Restrepo having a hell of game! pic.twitter.com/PBZmWhTbpq — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 8, 2023

Too bad he couldn’t take the headset from OC Shannon Dawson and tell his roommate to kneel with 37 seconds left in the game. Incomprehensible. What can Coach Cristobal say in his press conference? What possible explanation could he have for that final offensive play? I can’t stop shaking my head.

Honorable mention:

None. That was disgraceful.

GO CANES!