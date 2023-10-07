RECAP: Miami Chokes Against Georgia Tech, 23-20

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tonight in the rain at Hard Rock Stadium, 24-20. The Canes were off all night and paid the price to an inferior Yellow Jackets squad.

Miami’s defense set the tone early by forcing three punts in a row to start the game. Canes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa then intercepted QB Haynes King on Tech’s fourth possession.

The Canes’ offense was out of sync in the first half. They started slow, failing to convert on fourth down on their first possession, then punting twice in a row. QB Tyler Van Dyke looked like he was going to lead his team to a score in the second quarter, but threw a bad interception in the end zone to Tech safety LaMiles Brooks.

Following another stop by the Miami defense, the home team was poised to get on the scoreboard before halftime. After falling short of the end zone, Andres Borregales gave the Canes a 3-0 lead as time expired in the first half.

The second half began with a punt by Miami, followed by a shanked punt by Tech’s David Shanahan that gave the Canes the ball at the 50-yard line. Van Dyke made a smart decision on a third down, finding tight end Riley Williams for a 22-yard touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets answered with a touchdown on a 6-yard run by King. The drive was assisted by a questionable roughing the passer penalty on Mauigoa.

Van Dyke was picked off by cornerback Ahmari Harvey on the Canes’ next possession, giving Tech the ball at Miami’s 26-yard line. The Yellow Jackets cashed in the good field position with a 4-yard touchdown run by Jamal Haynes. Georgia Tech took a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Miami’s QB threw his third interception of the night, this time to cornerback Jaylon King. King returned the pick for 67 yards, giving Tech the ball at Miami’s 15-yard line. The Yellow Jackets’ kicker Aidan Birr made a 27-yard field goal, putting his team up 17-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Van Dyke came back out to lead Miami’s offense. He stayed steady and threw a streak to Colbie Young for a 57-yard catch-and-run. The Canes scored on the next play with a 3-yard run by Henry Parrish Jr.

Miami’s defense stepped up again, with safety James Williams picking off King and returning it 24 yards to Tech’s 14-yard line. The Canes settled for a 39-yard field goal by Borregales, giving them a 20-17 lead.

Georgia Tech couldn’t get a first down on their next drive, giving the ball back to the Canes with 5:32 left in the game. Miami ran the ball with less than 40 seconds in the game for some reason, with Donald Cheney Jr. fumbling with 26 seconds left.

The Yellow Jackets scored a miracle touchdown on a 44-yard pass from King to Christian Leary, giving them the 23-20 victory. Miami falls to 4-1, losing their ACC-opener. Georgia Tech improves to 3-3 on the season.