The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia Tech 2023 Edition

This fucking sucks.

Miami played the worst game I’ve seen in years, and lost to an atrocious Georgia Tech team that just lost, at home, TO BOWLING GREEN.

Mike Schiffman pulled double duty with the game recap and 3 stars. Here are both of those pieces:

Miami vs Georgia Tech: Three Starshttps://t.co/kAJmdBHi8m — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 8, 2023

No more preamble, time for The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good

LB Francisco Mauigoa. 2 tackles, a TFL, and a forced fumble on GT’s initial 2 drives of the game.

And he followed it up with an interception on GT’s 4th drive. He’s good, guys.

Miami FINALLY finding pay dirt when Tyler Van Dyke hit Freshman TE Riley Williams, who had a great run after catch, and dove into the end zone for his first career touchdown. Williams might not be the TE of the future; his time might be now.

S James Williams with a HUGE interception in the 4th quarter. Game tied at 17. Defense needed a big play. And the star DB delivered.

Huge play defense! James Williams interception and Canes in position to re-take the lead. pic.twitter.com/40C1kBdp8O — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 8, 2023

8/16 on 3rd down

454 yards of offense

23 first downs

37:21 time of possession

5 TFL

1 sack

2 interceptions — Mauigoa and Williams

Xavier Restrepo: 12 catches for 123 yards

Colbie Young: 57 yard bomb (ruled short of a touchdown on review)

The Bad

Losing. It fucking sucks and I hate it.

Scoreless first quarter. GT is bad. No reason we shouldn’t have scored in the opening stanza.

Nothing else. Everything else goes in Ugly.

The Ugly

Losing. Yes, I put this in both the Bad and Ugly sections. That’s how much I hate losing.

Losing to THIS Georgia Tech team. They’re fucking atrocious. What the fuck are you doing?!

Losing THE WAY WE LOST to this atrocious Georgia Tech team. Never in my FUCKING life have I seen some dumbass bullshit like this.

QB Tyler Van Dyke. 3 of the worst interceptions you'll ever see. He personally kept GT in the game by gifting them good filed position time and time and time again. His worst game in college for sure.

WR Jacolby George getting a personal foul for “blocking out of bounds”. Ugly cuz, what are you doing? And also because.....that was continuing action from the play. What are you calling, ref?!

Miami’s first drive. Stalled on 3rd down, then a negative play on a slip screen off an audible on 4th down. Don’t love that. Do better.

Anez Cooper called for a hold that negated a Henry Parrish TD run. Questionable call at best, but still, you can’t have that, especially not when the penalty takes points off the board.

Anez Cooper(73) called for the hold which took a Td off the board.



Idk….. pic.twitter.com/BbYMYNuswv — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 8, 2023

Tyler Van Dyke’s interception late in the 2nd quarter. 2 plays after Cooper’s penalty. A horrible, terrible, no good, very bad, atrocious, unacceptable throw into triple coverage hoping that Restrepo would make a magical play. That throw is bad enough to get benched. He won’t, because he’s the better player, but it was that kinda terrible.

Look at the win probability chart. JUST LOOK AT IT!!!!

Advanced stats were not kind to Miami tonight, either

This is how you lost. A story told in tweets, because why tell when I can show?

One of the worst losses in CFB history.



Part 1: Leading 20-17 with 35 seconds left, Miami had the ball. Georgia Tech did not have a time-out. One kneel down was all Miami needed to win the game.



Instead, the Hurricanes run a play. GT forces and recovers a fumble. pic.twitter.com/DTxSKolyX7 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 8, 2023

Part 2: Georgia Tech receiver Christian Leary gets behind the Miami defense. Quarterback Haynes King finds him for a 44-yard touchdown pass pic.twitter.com/QCMPoHEQ5C — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 8, 2023

Another view of the final score, just to rub it in.

DOWN GO THE HURRICANES OH MY GOODNESSpic.twitter.com/KqSfasALc6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2023

I need somebody to answer Matt Lee’s question: WHAT THE FUCK ARE WE DOING?!?!?!?!?!?

Miami is completely distraught.



“What the f**k are we doing. What the f**k are we doing.”



(h/t @jasrifootball) https://t.co/v1klL9JcRh pic.twitter.com/v1JyPOWTik — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 8, 2023

I’m FUCKING livid. This is BULLSHIT!!!!!!!

But, as I learned while Mario Cristobal was giving his presser of word salad fuckery, this isn’t the first time he’s done.....*THIS EXACT SAME THING*

I completely forgot Mario Cristobal had almost the EXACT same thing happen to him in the 2018 Oregon-Stanford game, ran the ball instead of kneeling and fumbled. pic.twitter.com/uOX0KzRn5Z — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 8, 2023

Not only is this a pattern, but this is a WORSENING pattern, because in that instance, there would still have been time left in the game. Tonight, if Miami took a knee THEN THEY FUCKING WIN!!!! BUT MARIO’S DUMB ASS WANTED TO RUN THE BALL AND GET DON CHANEY HIS 100 YARD GAME!!! AND THAT FUCKING HUBRIS COST MIAMI THE WIN IN ITS ENTIRETY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Just look.

Team Grades

Offense: D--

Counting stats were good! 454 yards. 37+ minutes time of possession. 67% completions. 5.5 yards per play. All that’s great!

But 4 turnovers cost Miami the chance to score the 40+ points they should have had, and let GT hang around. Which, in the end, cost Miami the game.

Defense: B+

Can’t give an A in a loss, but the defense did yeoman’s work today, especially when you consider how routinely, and badly, the offense left them out to dry. Georgia Tech did nothing offensively all day when faced with the prospect of going the length of the field........until the final drive. And then a mistimed leap to bat down a pass and a blown coverage biting on a pump fake turned a win into a loss.

But let me be unequivocal here: THIS LOSS WAS NOT ON THE DEFENSE!!!!! And yes, Kam Kinchens bit on the pump fake on the score that ended up costing Miami the game, but this game is NOT on him either. The defense shouldn’t have been in that position. Cuz the fucking game should have been over!!!!! But yes, I’m noting that those mistakes happened by defensive players, even if the circumstances to get in that situation were fantastical. Ridiculous. Atrocious.

Special Teams: B

Punting was fine, but a clear level down from what we had with Lou Hedley these last few years. Andres Borregales was 2-2 on FGs, so that’s fine. Brashard Smith was held more in check as a return man than in previous games, but still showed good burst. Would love to see Ray Ray Joseph on punt returns, still, but hey. What can you do.

Coaching: Fireable

I’m fucking pissed. I’m livid. I haven’t been this mad about a game result in my entire fucking life.

In the words of Justin Dottavio from his film review, this is coaching malpractice of the highest order. This is fireable for cause. TODAY. I cannot believe we had the ball with fewer than 40 seconds left and GT was out of timeouts AND WE LOST THE FUCKING GAME.

I’ve had many conversations since the game ended, and I don’t feel any better. Every one of them makes me more and more livid about the bullshit that was seen. I have a lot of thoughts. Let’s just dive in:

Take. A. Fucking. Knee. It is fully fireable that there was any other action taken with 33 seconds left, the ball, and the opponent out of timeouts. And the word salad that Cristobal used to try and justify this after the game was nonsense.

I asked Mario Cristobal why they did not take the knee at the end of the game. This was his answer, transcribed as best as I could. @InsideTheU asked for clarification. That's the second question. pic.twitter.com/RsRH6CcuLO — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) October 8, 2023

“We could have gotten a first down.” WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?!?!?!?!??! The yardage had nothing to do with the situation. Kneel the FUCKING ball Mario. This is basic shit. This is the kind of game management error that everyone derides you for. And no only did you continue it, you worsened the issue with the worst game mismanagement error I’ve EVER seen.

Let’s call a spade a spade: you called a run play to get Don Chaney a 100 yard game. Chaney had 99 yards before the final play. Gained 4. Fumbled the ball. But to do that, then throw the player under the bus — “we talked about two hands on the ball” — in the post-game presser? Unacceptable.

Look. I know Cristobal has to lie to us and say it WASN’T a move to get Chaney 100 yards. But you know what? When he was asked directly about it post-game, Cristobal did not hesitate in his response. And you know why? Because he was prepared for that question. Usually, when a journalist asks something after a game, the coach will pause and consider, because they weren’t necessarily prepared for that exact question. But in this case, Cristobal was READY for that one. Because it was what he did. We all saw it. We all know it. And he had to lie to save face. Which, again, I fully understand. But, c’mon man.

FURTHERMORE ON THE CHANEY 100 YARD POINT: you know what character and operational trait Cristobal is known for? His fastidious attention to detail. His insane recall for all level of minutiae at every level of his program. But, he didn't know or didn't consider the fact that Chaney was a yard short of 100 heading into the final offensive play? Laughable. You can't be the most detail oriented and attuned coach in the world at all times.....other than a time where that clearly was a factor in game operations.

"We should have called a timeout to recalibrate," before the final play. Recalibrate what?! TAKE A FUCKING KNEE!!!!!!!

This, like Miami losing after a bye week every single year since 2016, is a pattern. And when I say “this”, I mean running the ball when taking a knee was the move, fumbling, and losing. Cristobal did the same thing at Oregon in 2018, and then again last night. So, not only is his game management — an issue that’s been known and noted his entire coaching career — bad, it’s staying the same in formation and getting worse in result.

After talking to several recruiting writers, apparently parents in the recruiting section were overheard saying things like “this wouldn’t happen at (insert school here)”. And they’re right. It wouldn’t. But you know where a situation such as this happens? Wherever Mario Cristobal is coaching. We have two verifiable instances of it. Those are incontrovertible. I’m not sure another example such as this exists in the HISTORY of College Football. But I’m sure that it’s happened with Mario Cristobal calling the shots. SMH.

This isn't a Cristobal-centric point, but Donald Chaney Jr. was down. His left elbow was down prior to the fumble.

Kam Kinchens bit on a pump fake and that led to the final score. He shouldn’t have been in that situation if not for Mario’s fuck up, but still, he was, and he blew it. Two things can be, and unfortunately are, true.

This is the worst loss I’ve ever seen. I’m more livid than I’ve ever been in my life. This isn’t comparable to any other loss ever, because it’s worse than any other loss ever. I have no idea if or when I will have confidence, faith, or understanding of Cristobal’s leadership as coach. I’ll still root for my Alma Mater, but at no point will he or his leadership be getting any benefit of doubt from me.

I have more thoughts, but they all boil down to this point: seething anger. This is UNACCEPTABLE . And this singular game mismanagement decision is fireable for Cristobal.

Oh, and don't you dare think I've forgotten the fuckery from last year! Middle Tennessee! Duke! FSU! Clemson! Getting 40 burgers dropped on our head every single home game after the opener? I REMEMBER THAT SHIT!!!!! But good on ye, Mario, for taking all of that AND FINDING A WAY TO DO WORSE!!!!!!

I’m gonna end it here, but just know, I’m fucking pissed. This is bullshit. And I don’t want to hear anything about it. Mario cost this team a win out of hubris to try and get a player a meaningless stat. Great job, buddy.

That’s it for this installment of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

Go Canes