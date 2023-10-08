Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels TV coverage, Kick time announced

Shortly after Miami’s disgusting, unacceptable 23-20 loss at home to Georgia Tech on Saturday night, next week’s game at North Carolina came off its 6 day hold and was given a kick time and TV slot. The particulars:

Miami at North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 14 set for 7:30pm ET on ABC. — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) October 8, 2023

Another primetime game for the Canes. This is a matchup of undefeated teams with 1 loss combined (tonight’s fuckery against GT) so it’s a marquee game for ACC conference. And, with name brand programs like Miami and North Carolina, there figure to be plenty of eyes watching this one unfold.

So there you have it.

Miami at Carolina. 7:30pm. ABC.

Tune in and watch the show.

Go Canes