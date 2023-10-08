The Miami Hurricanes’ Bye Week Blues continue

The Miami Hurricanes have a new nemesis. An opponent with whom they’ve become bitter rivals. An annual adversary adept at analyzing, identifying, and exploiting the shortcomings of whichever version of the Canes they end up facing. Who’s this new foe that Miami has been combatting recently? I’ll tell you, but it’s not who you think. Miami’s newest rival?

THE BYE WEEK.

Now, I know you’re thinking to yourself “Cam, how in the world can the bye week be something that Miami’s fighting against?” But, when you look into the numbers and results, including last night’s inexcusable loss to Georgia Tech, the combative nature of this series is very clear.

For most teams, the bye week is a time to relax, get healthy, work on expanding the playbook and recalibrate for the rest of the season. For Miami, the bye week is a prelude to disappointment and despair.

Quick: when is the last time Miami won a game after a bye week? Think you got the answer? Well, unless you cheated and read my tweet during last night’s game, you’re wrong.

Miami last won a game following a bye week back in 2016. No, that’s not a typo. Yes, I did the research. And I’ll show my work.

2023 — Miami lost to Georgia Tech 23-20 at home following the bye

2022 — Miami lost to North Carolina 27-24 at home following the bye

2021 — Miami lost to North Carolina 45-42 on the road following the bye

2020 — Miami lost to Clemson 42-17 on the road following the bye; Miami lost to Oklahoma State 37-34 in the bowl game (which came after 2 weeks off, so same as a bye before the game)

2019 — Miami lost to North Carolina 28-25 on the road following the bye (which was week 1 after the week 0 opener against Florida); Miami lost to Virginia Tec 42-35 at home after the bye; Miami lost 14-0 to Louisiana Tech in the Bowl Game after a month off

2018 — Miami lost to Boston College 27-14 on the road after the bye; Miami lost to Wisconsin 35-3 in the Bowl Game after a month off

2017 — no real bye; extended break early in season due to Hurricane and Arkansas State game was canceled; Miami lost to Wisconsin 34-24 in the Bowl Game after 3 weeks off

That’s 11 games in a row lost after a bye. Now you COULD count the 2020 win over Duke as being off a bye, but that season had so many cancellations and reschedulings (including this game) that it doesn’t really count. BUT, if you WANTED to count that one, then that’s the ONE win off a break since 2016. I don’t count it as such (obviously), but you could if you wanted to.

The last time that Miami won a game off a bye? 2016’s 35-21 road win at Georgia Tech. That’s 7 years, 11 games, and 3 coaches worth of continued — and ongoing — futility in a spot where most teams thrive. That’s (does math) 2,563 — and counting — since Miami won a game following a bye week.

That’s INSANE!

Put another way, Miami has an 0.083 winning percentage following the bye week since 2016. 8 PERCENT!!!!!!!! There are a lot of damning stats for the Miami Hurricanes over the last 20 years, but I’d put this up there with any of them.

That futility following the bye extends back to Mark Richt (the last coach to actually WIN a game off a bye), and then continued with Manny Diaz (who famously said he was trying to change things up to find the right solution....every single year after lowing off the bye), and is still ongoing with Mario Cristobal. What in the world is this bad juju? What Witch cast a spell on Miami and cursed the Canes to never win with extended rest ever again? I’d sure like to know.

Come hell or high water, Miami has to figure this out. This is a streak that cannot continue. And, especially, by losing to the likes of Georgia Tech, a terrible team that just got blown out at home by BOWLING GREEN and demoted their defensive coordinator, a prelude to a likely firing this offseason.

This continued streak of losing after a bye week is emblematic of the worst parts of the Hurricanes program. Mario Cristobal was brought in to plug these holes, upgrade operations, and make losses like this one to Georgia Tech — after a bye or to an inferior opponent or both, take your pick — a thing of the past. But, obviously, it’s a current and ongoing issue, and that’s very, VERY troubling.

Luckily for Miami, they won’t have a break between games again this season unless/until a bowl game comes around (which is its own issue, but that’s another story). Unluckily, they won’t have another opportunity to right this wrong until next season at the earliest.

Whether it’s Mario Cristobal, a player, or.......who knows what......somebody has to step up to change this troubling trend of losing after the bye week for the Canes.

But, until that happens, we’re all going to be relegated to more Sundays like this one, wondering what went wrong and when somebody, ANYBODY, is going to fix it.

Go Canes