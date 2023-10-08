Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs to North Carolina in week 7

Even after the worst loss I’ve ever seen, the Miami Hurricanes season continues, and the show must go on.

As the Miami Hurricanes continue ACC play followwing the inexcusable 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech last night, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 7 ACC conference road game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With no further ado, your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Per @DKSportsbook, #Canes open as 3pt underdogs next week at North Carolina. No over/under listed at open. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 8, 2023

Miami enters this game at 4-1 following that terrible loss last night, while Carolina enters at 5-0, fresh off a beatdown of Syracuse. And, after waiting for last night’s game to finish, the TV and kick time for this game have been announced as well.

Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels TV coverage, Kick time announcedhttps://t.co/Oml9aGZVox — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 8, 2023

So there you have it. Miami opens as a short underdog as they head to Chapel Hill and face the Tar Heels next Saturday. We’ll have plenty of things to discuss in the lead up to that game.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.