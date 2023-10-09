Miami Hurricanes vs Clemson Tigers to be played in primetime, exact details to follow

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played October 21st.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off a road game in Chapel Hill against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the gold-standard program in the ACC in recent memory, the Clemson Tigers, come to Hard Rock Stadium. And for this marquee matchup, it’ll be a primetime placement.

The ACC just announced kick times for games played October 21st weekend.



Clemson at Miami will be a night game. Either 7:30pm on ABC or 8pm on ACC Network.



Final placement to be determined after this weekend's games. Duke at FSU other game option for those same slots. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 9, 2023

While the exact placement remains uncertain until next weekend after games are played, plan on a late tailgate and evening kickoff. The options are limited to 7:30pm or 8:00pm on either ABC or ACC Network, so it’s not like there’s too much variance on the table. But, of course, I’d prefer the game to be on ABC National TV as opposed to the ACC Network.

For the second week in a row, the ACC has a great problem (in their eyes): 3 of the 4 top market draws — Miami, Clemson, and UNC — fighting for premium placement on an upcoming Saturday afternoon/evening. Great for them! If there’s anything tipping the scales in favor of one game over another, it’s the fact that 2 of those 3 big name market draws — Miami and Clemson — play each other in one of the games. So hopefully that’ll push our game to ABC, but that remains to be seen.

See you on Sunday with the final details for Clemson-Miami.

Go Canes